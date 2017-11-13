Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bookworms at a Burton primary school can get stuck into brand new titles thanks to a £2,000 boost from Central England Co-operative's Community Dividend Fund.

Teachers at Rykneld Primary School, in Main Street, Branston, sought funding in a bid to stock the shelves of their expanded library following a major upgrade of library facilities.

Stocks of books, particularly non-fiction, had been low and the funding application was made in a bid to ensure children had the widest selection possible to help with their studies.

The funding was also used to pay for an expanded range of dual language books with the school having increasing numbers of pupils with English as an additional language.

Now a specially created film highlights how the grant was spent and the difference it had made to youngsters at the school – in their very own words.

Fabien, 8, said: "The library is good for our education and is really good for when you want to get stuck into a book."

Venetia Sharratt, literacy co-ordinator at the school, said: "In 2015, we were really lucky and had our school expanded. One of the areas we benefited was with our new library - before children only had access to books that were wheeled in on a trolley.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"However, following the completion of the new library, we soon found we had a real shortage in our non-fiction area, but then the manager of the Branston food store got in touch to tell us about the Community Dividend Fund. We then decided we would apply for some funding.

"The children absolutely love it and they are thrilled to bits. It helps them with their homework, with their learning and it has also allowed the passion for learning that our children have to shine through.

Business boss marks second year paying to keep council-axed lollipop lady in Branston

"The Community Dividend Fund showcases really good community links and people working together and that Central England Co-operative is a trustworthy business that wants to make links with the local area.

"I would urge anyone to apply for the Community Dividend Fund as it is straightforward and has a real positive impact for everyone involved."

In the past six months alone, more than £109,000 has been shared between 60 good causes, charities and community groups. Since its launch in 2007, the fund has handed out more than £2 million to hundreds of different groups.

Grants of up to £5,000 are handed out every three months to a wide range of applicants.

The fund guarantees that at least one per cent of the society's trading profit is reinvested in local communities in a bid to help projects thrive across its trading area of 16 counties from the Midlands to the east coast.

Martyn Cheatle, chief executive of Central England Co-operative, said: "I would like to urge all of our members to get in touch and put forward a community cause close to their heart for the Community Dividend scheme."

People can apply for funding by visiting here

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk