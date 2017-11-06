The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bundle of Samurai-style swords and a replica pistol have been stolen from a house in Swadlincote.

A summer house at a property in Manor Road had two locks smashed by burglars between 4pm on October 30 and 4.30pm on October 31, Derbyshire police have said.

Two 24-inch long decorative samurai swords, two 12-inch swords and a six-inch dirk dagger with a ruby stone between the handle and the frame were among the items stolen. The dirk was in a wooden frame, said a spokesman.

Also taken was a blank-firing replica Colt 45 M1911 gun that has sentimental value to the victim.

Anyone who may have been offered any or all of those items for sale in the last few days is being urged to contact Derbyshire Constabulary.

Police also want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Manor Road area between the dates mentioned.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Kim Wheldon on 101, quoting reference 17000472089.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the police website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us .

People can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.