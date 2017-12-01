Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may be a very busy time of year for Santa, but that won't stop him coming back to Burton on Saturdays in the run-up to the big day.

Father Christmas clearly has a soft spot for Coopers Square Shopping Centre, returning year after year, and children will get the chance to meet the big man himself, completely free.

Youngsters are invited to come and meet Santa every Saturday until December 23, between 10am and 5pm.

Santa will be accompanied by one of his helper elves and will be handing out free goody bags to well-behaved children.

Centre manager of Coopers Square, David Chadfield, said: "This is the first time we have had a free Santa and we hope the children are looking forward to meeting him and his elf.

"Each child will get a free goody bag full of Christmas toys and treats to take away with them, so there's no excuse to not bring the kids down and enjoy a bit of shopping and a visit to Santa."

The shopping centre is encouraging people of all ages to make the most of the festive period, with chances to win a range of Christmas goodies, including a £50 JD voucher, and perfume from The Fragrance Shop.

To be in with a chance of winning, shoppers need to take a selfie with Santa and share it to the Coopers Square Facebook competiton.