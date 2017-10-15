Volunteers to provide emotional support are being sought by a Burton charity which helps victims of rape and sexual abuse.

Sarac offers free, independent and one-to-one emotional support, information and advice to male and female survivors of sexual abuse.

Now the organisation is looking for volunteers to provide support to adult survivors as part of its two core services; the first being emotional support calls where the same volunteer will contact a client weekly and the second is face-to-face support where clients can access support if they wish. Survivors are allocated to a different volunteer for up to 12 sessions on a weekly basis.

Previous experience in a supportive role or qualifications is not needed as Sarac will equip all volunteers with the skills and knowledge necessary to support clients.

Volunteers will be put through vigorous training to make sure they are prepared for anything they may encounter and will receive continued support through monthly group supervision with a clinical supervisor, monthly case conference meetings and on-going training.

Sophie Gifford, volunteer co-ordinator for Sarac, said: "Our services rely greatly on committed volunteers in order to provide a consistent service to survivors of sexual abuse. Due to the nature of our work, volunteering can be challenging at times, but it is an extremely rewarding experience. To be able to make a valuable contribution to the lives of others is a feeling like no other.

"We welcome volunteers from all aspects of life. To be a volunteer at Sarac requires the ability to listen, be non-judgmental and to, most importantly, be able to empathise with others.

"Sarac is thankful and proud to have an ever-increasing presence and support in Burton and the local area. In the past, we have received applications from as far away as London and Southport.

"Every year, we are seeing an increase in applicants who are willing to dedicate some of their time to support our cause. An overwhelmingly positive response has been received from previous applicants, all of who receive excellent ongoing support and training throughout their time with Sarac."

Sarac supports men and women, aged 11 or older, who are survivors of rape or sexual abuse.

The closing date for volunteers to apply is Friday, October 20, and anyone interested can find out more by emailing www.sarac.org.uk or writing to PO BOX 3, Burton, DE14 1ZT.

Interviews will be held in the weeks commencing Monday, October 30, and Monday, November 6. All successful applicants will be required to attend a specialist training programme starting on Wednesday, November 15 to Wednesday, December 6. The training takes place over four Wednesday evenings and three Saturdays.

More information about the role and recruitment process is available at www.sarac.org.uk

