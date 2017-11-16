Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Church Gresley youngster who spent weeks in hospital after falling off his scooter decided to help other sick children by donating a pile of items to the ward - including a games console.

Daniel Brackstone was just seven when a tumble off his scooter saw him spend almost a month in Burton’s Queen’s Hospital with a broken leg.

The experience stuck with the Pennine Way School pupil - who is now nine - and inspired a generous gesture which could benefit other poorly children.

His mum Clair Zawada said: "It was nearing the end of November two years ago when Daniel broke his femur going down the hill on a scooter. He jumped off and landed on the scooter really painfully.

"We were ready to put our Christmas decorations and tree up and before we knew it we were spending a month in the hospital.

"Daniel was too small for an operation but too big for the plaster cast so he was on traction for a month and confined to his bed which was really difficult for him.

"We thought he was going to have to spend Christmas in there but luckily they let him out two days before Christmas Day.

"He was completely bed-bound and needed a wheelchair to get around but he was home and happy."

Clair, 38, a university lecturer at Birmingham City, said the experience had a massive impact on Daniel and had caused great upheaval to the whole family.

She said: "He missed the whole run-up to Christmas and it was tricky for him. Like most seven year-olds he was very active and loved nothing more than playing football and running around but he couldn’t even get to the playroom as doctors would have had to move his whole bed.

"It was tough for him and for all of us really."

Luckily for Daniel, the ward boasted an Xbox 360, which Clair described as an "absolute godsend" during his stay.

She said: "We were quite lucky that during our stay Daniel was the only child in his age group so he didn’t have to compete against anyone else to use it.

"It was so helpful in keeping him occupied during the very long days and stopping him from getting bored.

"He remembers his hospital stay really well. Whenever we go for check-ups he loves to go to the play room because he didn’t have the freedom and the chance to before.

"I think the experience has stuck with him and that is probably why he has decided to help others."

Daniel first came up with the idea of donating his Xbox 360 console, complete with games and gadgets, after his mum suggested he hold a car boot sale.

She said: "He has an Xbox one now and is getting rid of his Xbox 360. He wanted a bit of a clear out and after expressing wishes for a new football kit I suggested he sell his old things he doesn’t want and he could keep whatever money he made for himself.

"He held a car boot sale but instead of selling the console which could have brought him in some cash, he said he would like to donate it to youngsters in the children's ward who are unwell and in the same sad situation he was."

The games console comes with two controllers and a series of child-friendly games including the Lego movie game, Minecraft, three editions of Fifa and Sims 3.

Clair, who is also mum to Abigail, 15, said she was very proud of Daniel for his thoughtful gesture.

She said: "He is a typical lad, very lively but he is very caring and doesn’t like to see anyone in pain and suffering.

"It is really nice that he is thinking of others."

Chris Maddox, community partnerships and charities manager at Burton's Queen's Hospital, said: "We really appreciate donations that we receive at the hospital, but a donation like Daniel made is incredibly humbling.

"The staff on the children’s ward look after children from babies all the way up to teenage years so this will allow those that are slightly older, time to chill and zone out from everyday hospital life and hopefully make their stay more enjoyable.

"A big thank-you to Daniel from everyone here at Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust."

