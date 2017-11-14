The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton could be welcoming TWO new Aldi supermarkets to town as a third store looks set to get given the go-ahead as part of a plan to build a new retail park near the Pirelli Stadium is set to be considered by planners today, Tuesday, November 14.

The German retailer already has a store in Horninglow Street, in the town, but is one of the first stores to be named as set to come to the newly-approved Burton Shopping Park.

This would be built on the current ground of Burton Rugby Club at Peel Croft in Lichfield Street.

The sale of the land for development would fund the rugby’s club’s move to a news sports hub.

Aldi also wants to build a THIRD store on the proposed Albion Gateway development off Derby Road on the former Pirelli site.

This project has been recommended for approval at a meeting of East Staffordshire Borough Council’s planning committee today, Tuesday, November 14.

As well as an Aldi store, Albion Gateway may also include a Starbucks drive-thru, a gym, four retail units and a builder’s merchants.

Burton Shopping Park will have three larger and five smaller retail units, totalling 6,456 sq metres, (69,500 sq ft).

There will be a total of 222 car parking spaces, 12 of which will be for the disabled and 16 for parent and toddler use.

Shoppers will access the development from Lichfield Street, opposite St Peter's Retail Park, and exit off Orchard Street, with a separate service yard access for the larger units off Lichfield Street.

The former Blockbusters video and DVD store building will be demolished and the current businesses there will located elsewhere.

Development Portfolio Management (DPM), the developers and project managers for the Burton Shopping Park scheme, is close to revealing other big-name shops which will set up home there.

It is thought development could start at Peel Croft this year and would enable the rugby club to be playing its first games at Tatenhill by autumn next year, with Burton Shopping Park opening in time for Christmas 2018.

Burton Rugby Club had hoped that Burton Shopping Park would be ready to open by the end of 2013, however the economic climate has delayed the proposals.

