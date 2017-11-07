Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As a young girl, Elaine Hanson dreamed of being a police cadet. Her aspirations as a teenager differed to that of many other girls she knew.

She longed for a life jam-packed with action and excitement - much different to the "closed" life she lived in Barton.

Once she reached her teens, her policing dreams quickly became a fantasy. The rules and regulations surrounding cadet applications had changed, meaning candidates had to be 16 to sign up – no more, no less.

Then 17, Elaine was left disheartened, confused and somewhat anxious about what the future would now hold for her – until she inquired about joining the British Army.

With a catering qualification firmly under her belt, Elaine, from Barton under Needwood, signed up to the military as a qualified chef. At 18, she completed her basic soldier training in Guildford prior to attending a culinary school in Aldershot.

Since she already had qualifications to show, a full course was unnecessary, and after just six weeks Elaine was given three choices on where she would like to be posted: Bosnia, Aldershot, or Northern Ireland.

Just five days after her 18th birthday in 1988, Elaine was sent to Belfast, where she found herself in the middle of a warzone.

The 48-year-old said: "Being a young girl from a rural area who had never seen any trouble, I was frightened," she said.

"I saw children and adults petrol bombing houses. It was something I'll never forget. I also had a friend that was blown up in a bomb.

"It was hard to talk about; I'm getting over it now, so I can talk about it easier. It's the children that were more frightening than adults.

"You think, 'goodness me', these are eight and nine-year-old kids and they're throwing nail bombs and petrol bombs."

During the two years she was stationed in Belfast, Elaine underwent several types of training to allow her to progress up the ranks. She completed field training, which involved camping, map reading, cooking in fields and staying hydrated, as well as weapons training to allow her to be promoted to the rank of lance corporal.

Says Elaine, she was the first woman in the British Army to complete weapons training, and even has her name proudly on display at the Imperial War Museum to honour her work.

She said: "I absolutely loved my time in the army. It was really enjoyable. I think I can tackle things that other people my age wouldn't even dream of. I think to myself, I would have learnt that if I'd have stayed at home with my mum and dad. I think it’s equipped me better for life."

After completing tours of Northern Ireland, Elaine was forced to cut her military career short due to a spinal injury. In 1994, she found herself back in England, and safe, at the age of 24. She has since been unable to work due to her neurological condition but instead volunteers with military charities and trains army cadets in Rugeley.

On speaking about leaving the army, Elaine said: "The transition was a lot harder than I thought it would be.

"In the army, everything is done for you. Your accommodation is there, your food is there, all you have to do is your washing and ironing.

"I also found managing money hard, because you're never taught how to. You get your pay in the army and you use that on beer tokens, you don't have any gas or electric to pay.

"I found it so daunting. I'd done eight years; from 17 I'd gone straight from my mum and dad's home to the army to be looked after, not having to pay bills, so I found that really difficult. Really, really difficult."

After suffering severe back injuries during her time in Northern Ireland, Elaine found herself unable to work.

She now lives in Lichfield where she volunteers for various military charities and has recently begun training local cadets. Elaine also fosters dogs and currently has one she adopted.

About the Poppy Appeal, she says: "It's important to support the Poppy Appeal because it's important to remember the people who have fallen.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"They fought for our freedom, basically. Even the young soldiers who have passed away today – they were fighting for a cause. I think to not remember them would be disrespectful.

"They fought for our freedom, and our next generation's freedom, certainly in the First and Second World War. Most of the soldiers were 15 and 16 years old because they signed up and faked their ages. I found it difficult when I was 17 and a half; imagine how those young boys felt?

"They weren't forced to go in, they went and volunteered. I just think it's very courageous of them and I think we should always remember that, for generations and generations to come."

To learn more about the charity and the Poppy Appeal, visit www.britishlegion.org.uk

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk