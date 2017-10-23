Water giant Severn Trent is going electric - with plans to replace 2,200 vans, cars and tankers with environmentally-friendly green vehicles.

Severn Trent, which provides services in Burton and South Derbyshire, is launching the drive to alternative fuels on its light commercial vehicle fleet with its first fully electric vans hitting the roads in November this year.

The company says it then plans to convert its entire fleet of vehicles in coming years as new technology comes on stream.

Liv Garfield, Chief Executive of Severn Trent, said: "We're really clear that this is where the future lies for us. Our colleague's clock up a lot of miles every year helping customers and using alternative fuel vehicles will greatly reduce our environmental impact, as well as saving customers money.

"As far as we're concerned, this is the right thing to do as a company and for the environment, as we move to make our business as sustainable and efficient as possible in the years ahead."

Alongside the pledge to use electric fuel vehicles, Severn Trent bosses say it is also a leader in renewable power and is on track to self-generate the equivalent of half of the energy it uses by 2020.

The company uses a combination of anaerobic digestion, solar power, small-scale hydro and wind turbines across its estate.

Anaerobic digestion is a collection of processes which sees micro-organisms break down biodegradable material in the absence of oxygen. The process is used for industrial or domestic purposes to manage waste or to produce fuels.

Liv said: "Generating green power is a key priority for us, and we're looking forward to not only producing power for our treatment works but also for some of our vehicle fleet."

Severn Trent has just completed its second food waste anaerobic digestion facility in Worcester and is currently building another similar facility in Derby. Both sites take contaminated food waste and turn it into renewable gas which will contribute towards its 2020 target.

The company will be taking delivery of its first batch of four Nissan e-NV200 electric vans in November. The vehicles have a range of 106 miles and charge in just 30 minutes.