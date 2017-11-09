Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Water giant Severn Trent is warning customers to be extra vigilant after reports of phone callers posing as officials and threatening to cut off supplies.

Consumers have received calls from somebody claiming to work for Severn Trent Water and issuing threats to cut off their water for not paying bills.

Elaine Taylor, security and resilience lead at Severn Trent, said: "We often hear about people trying to access homes by saying they're from 'the water board', but this kind of phone call is unusual and obviously worrying for our customers.

"We can't stress how important it is for customers to check the identity of the person calling to make sure it is a genuine call. Our agents are more than happy to give their names on calls and which department they are from."

Bosses at the water and sewage company have assured customers they would never cut anyone's water supply off out of the blue and that customers struggling with bills will always get help.

Ms Taylor said: "Customers should also be wary of people who turn up at their door, claiming to be from Severn Trent. We offer a doorstep password scheme where you can apply for a password in advance that any legitimate visitors from Severn Trent will have when they come to your home.

"Our phone lines are manned 24-hours a day, seven days a week, and our employees fully expect customers to check their identity, either with a card or a call. They'll be happy to wait while you carry out the necessary checks. You can sign up online at stwater.co.uk or call us on 08457 500 500."

Those who have received a suspicious call, whether on the phone or at the door, are being urged to contact the police by calling 101.

