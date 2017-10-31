Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grooming offences against children have risen by an 'enormous' near 70 per cent in Derbyshire in just 12 months, shocking new statistics reveal.

The number of recorded grooming crimes has increased by 68 per cent in the county compared with 64 per cent across England and Wales as a whole, it has been revealed.

Home Office figures issued by the Office for National Statistics showed there were 1,771 grooming offences recorded in the year to June, up from 1,080 in the previous year while sexual grooming was one of the fastest growing recorded offences over that period.

Findings in Derbyshire paint an even darker picture, with 42 grooming offences recorded in the year to June this year, up from 25 in 2015-16.

Ally Sultana, NSPCC campaigns manager for Derbyshire, said: "This is an enormous rise in recorded grooming offences over such a short period, and the fact that records of grooming offences have increased substantially more than most other crimes shows the need for urgent action.

"More young people are speaking up about sexual grooming, and it is vital that, now more than ever, police are given the training and resources to tackle this issue.

"Groomers need to be stopped before they go to meet their victim, and following the NSPCC’s Flaw in the Law campaign police now have the tools they need to intervene before abuse escalates.

"We all have a part to play in keeping children safe online. The NSPCC’s Net Aware website has useful tools for parents about popular new websites, how to set up privacy controls and how to talk to children about online safety."

From April this year a new offence making it illegal to send a sexual message to a child came into force following a two-year delay after the NSPCC’s Flaw in the Law campaign.

The recorded grooming offences also include the crime of Meeting After Grooming, of which former England Footballer Adam Johnson was convicted after meeting a 15-year-old fan with whom he had exchanged sexual messages on WhatsApp.

Young people affected by grooming can contact Childline on 0800 11 11.

Moved by what you have read? Please help Childline be there for EVERY young person who desperately needs support. Donate £4 by texting 'NSPCC 4' to 84010 or visiting www.nspcc.org.uk/derby . Text costs include your donation of £4 plus your standard network rate. The NSPCC will receive 100 per cent of your donation.