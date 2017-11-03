Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derbyshire has been revealed as a national blackspot for sex offenders - with a total of 1,154 registered in the county.

The figure equates to a rate of 125.2 per 100,000 people aged 10 and over, which is equivalent to one sex offender for every 799 people aged 10 and over. The rate is 16 per cent higher than the average for England and Wales.

The figures, released by the Ministry Of Justice, cover offenders managed by Multi-Agency Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) aimed at preventing further offences.

The number of sex offenders in Derbyshire has risen by four per cent from 2016 and is 54 per cent higher than in 2010/11 when there were 749 registered sex offenders.

Despite the increase, police chiefs maintain they are "robust" in dealing with sex offenders.

In response to the figures, Kem Mehmet, Derbyshire police’s head of crime, said: "We are robust in seeking out and dealing with sexual offenders. These are dealt with by officers who are specially trained in determining criminality and vulnerability and ensuring that we protect those at risk.

"Judicial consequences can result in offenders being placed on the sex offenders register. We ensure all those offenders are managed, again by specialist officers, in accordance with national guidelines.

"When offenders become eligible to be considered for removal from the register, a stringent process takes place; again taking risk and vulnerability very much into account."

A legal challenge in 2010 means offenders can apply for a review of lifetime notification requirements, after at least 15 years for adults and eight years for juveniles - 15 offenders had these requirements revoked in 2016/17.

In 2016/17, 14 sex offenders in Derbyshire were cautioned or convicted of a breach of notification requirements.

As well as this, three more serious sex offenders were returned to prison for breaching their licence conditions.

More restrictive orders can also be imposed on sex offenders, such as Sexual Harm Prevention Orders (SHPOs) and previously Sexual Offences Prevention Orders (SOPOs), with 100 offenders subject to these in 2016/17, with four subject to a notification orders.

A Government spokesman said a reason for the increase was because more victims were coming forward to report historical crimes.

The spokesman said: "More people are now being jailed longer for serious offences, with the number of offenders sent to prison for violent and sexual offences on the rise.

"This is because more victims, including those from historical sexual offences, are coming forward to report these crimes.

"This increase means that more high-risk offenders are now being managed under MAPPA, with the probation and police services working closely with other agencies to carefully assess, monitor and manage risk and ultimately protect the public."

MAPPA brings together the police, probation and prison services, as the responsible authority, working with other organisations such as social services, health trusts and local authorities.

Offenders eligible for MAPPA are identified and information is gathered and shared about them across relevant agencies. The nature and level of the risk of harm they pose is assessed and a co-ordinated risk management plan is implemented to protect the public.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk