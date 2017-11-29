The video will start in 8 Cancel

These shocking images show the aftermath of a serious crash on the A38, which saw the drivers escape with only minor injuries.

The main carriageways of the A38 northbound and southbound are currently closed and will remain shut until at least 3pm according to Highways England.

Police are still on the scene investigating and Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have released these images of the vehicles involved.

Drivers and commuters this morning are being warned of a number of diversions in place on the major road as a result of the serious accident last night.

There are currently diversions for drivers on the A38 northbound and A38 southbound and the road has been closed since 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

The multi-vehicle accident is affecting traffic on the A38 northbound at A50 J4 / B5008 Etwall Road (Toyota Island).

The main carriageway is closed resulting in queuing traffic. The northbound closure has been reduced and is now a main carriageway closure with an up and over diversion at the Toyota Island.

Across the other side on the A38 southbound between A516 and A50 J4 / B5008 Etwall Road (Toyota Island) the road is also closed with a diversion in operation.

Drivers are being encouraged to follow the black diamond symbol, exit the A38 and join the A516 southbound towards Hilton, before joining A50 eastbound then re-joining the A38.