The owner of a vintage and shabby chic shop in Burton said she will be lucky if she makes it through Christmas as traders feel the pinch from the St Peter's Bridge closure.

Independent trader Shereena Starmer, who runs Shabby Nook, outside The Octagon shopping centre, off Lichfield Street, said it was like starting all over again after reporting an 'awful September' due to a downturn in trade caused by the bridge closure.

The bridge closed on Tuesday, August 29, and is not due to re-open until the end of November. Firms, including town centre traders and taxis companies, as well as bus firms, say customers are just staying away because they are fed up with the long tailbacks caused by the closure of the main route in and out of Burton.

The route has been closed while rusted bearings are replaced as part of a £6.1 million scheme. If the work is not done a weight limit would have to be introduced on the bridge.

A second phase to the project will see repairs to Burton Bridge, which will also be closed. Consultation is currently taking place over when this work will start. It is due to be next year and there are already concerns that the traffic nightmare will return to the town again.

Shereena Starmer comments on the Burton Mail's Facebook page featuring a story that Staffordshire County Council had turned down an offer of money from East Staffordshire Borough Council it had hoped might speed up the work.

She said: "This is infuriating to read as a small independent retailer. Usually September is a strong month which makes up for the quiet summer holidays. September has been awful and I will be lucky if I make it past Christmas at this rate.

"I am a niche shop so we have a limited audience as it is. This is affecting my livelihood, my family, my home. I cannot take a wage if there is only enough to cover running costs.

"We have offered reduced delivery rates, encouraging customers to shop online, late-night opening on Thursday; I don’t know what else to do."

Shabby Nook has been in the town for three years but has had several different bases. It had been based on the first floor of The Octagon shopping centre before it was given notice to leave and make way for the controversial gym which will take over the entire floor now the plan has been approved.

She added: "We have been in the town for three years almost, but have had to move a few times which I think has been the biggest issue.



"We have a good following on Facebook of more than 3,000, but we relocated in December due to The Octagon wanting to put a gym where we were. It is like starting all over again; getting the location established is a continued effort."

Miss Starmer is not alone with her fears, as Burton and District Chamber of Commerce held a round table discussion to hear worries from other independent traders who say they have been suffering.

In a statement previously issued by the county council, its leader Philip Atkins said that while these complex repair works to St Peter’s Bridge are vital to the long-term prosperity of Burton and unavoidable, the authority completely understands the difficulties they bring to residents and businesses and sympathises with them.

He said the work must be done as leaving the bridge could lead to permanent closure which would be devastating for the town.

He said the council was doing all it could to mitigate the disruption and would continue to explore ways to speed up the works wherever possible. The council is also ensuring there are no other planned roadworks in the town centre and it has introduced free parking on some town centre bays.

The authority has also been working with bus operators, some of which have introduced additional services, and has been trying to ensure there are clear streets in the town centre by introducing temporary parking restrictions in Stapenhill Road and High Street. Civil enforcement officers are paying additional visits to these roads.

The council is also looking to run a campaign to promote Burton businesses to coincide with the bridge reopening in November and will be inviting the borough council and other partners to work with it to make the campaign a success.

What will happen next year?

The second phase of Burton's controversial £6.1 million bridge repair programme could now be delayed until next summer following a huge outcry from traders and drivers, it has been revealed.

Motorists and businesses hit by the three-month closure of St Peter's Bridge - which has left some firms fighting for survival - are now being urged to have their say on when work on Burton Bridge should begin.

Staffordshire County Council leader Philip Atkins has said the Burton Bridge works could now be put back to summer 2018 rather than the New Year to ease fears of further disruption only weeks after the completion of the St Peter's Bridge scheme.

And he is urging all those affected by the bridge repairs to take part in a massive public consultation exercise by contacting Staffordshire County Council with their preference over the timing of the Burton Bridge works.

