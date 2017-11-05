Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 27-year-old woman stole two tubs of baby milk while shoplifting in Swadlincote.

Tubs of baby milk

A woman admitted shoplifting at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court. Kirsty Martin, 27, of Midland Road, Swadlincote, admitted stealing items worth £80 from B&M Swadlincote on August 28. She also admitted failing to attend court on October 6. She also admitted stealing a Jack Wills gift set and two tubs of baby milk worth £30.50 belonging to Boots, Swadlincote, on September 26.

She has been made the subject of a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months with a drug rehabilitation requirement. She was ordered to pay £40.99 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Air fresheners

A woman has admitted stealing air fresheners. Carol Brown, 48, of Main Street, Linton, admitted stealing air fresheners and cleaning products worth £100 from Tesco Express, Swadlincote, on October 8. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

She has been made the subject of an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. She was ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and £115 victim surcharge.

Driving offences

A man has admitted driving offences. Mohammed Shakeel, 24, of Blakeley Lane, Bordesley Green, Birmingham, admitted using a Ford Focus in Sixth Avenue, Burton, on June 3, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He has been fined £170 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Drink driving

A man has admitted drink-driving. Thomas Winter, 21, of Station Street, Castle Gresley, admitted driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Cadley Lane, Swadlincote, on September 18, with 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also admitted taking the vehicle without the owner’s consent and otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

He has been made the subject of a 12 month community order with 120 hours unpaid work. He has been ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for two years.

Cannabis possession

A man has admitted possession of cannabis. Matthew Hudson, 27, of Nettlefold Crescent, Melbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to possession of cannabis at his address on August 29. He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk