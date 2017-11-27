Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers in Burton are missing out on free on-street parking encouraging customers back into the town following the reopening of St Peter's Bridge - because workers are leaving their cars there all day.

Staffordshire County Council has admitted that workers in the town are taking advantage of its temporary free on-street parking in Lichfield Street and Manor Croft, which has led to fury from shoppers for whom the initiative was intended.

The Burton Mail previously revealed that the council's on-street parking would remain free until Christmas to increase footfall and allow businesses the chance to recover from the three-month closure of St Peter's Bridge for urgent repairs.

However, one reader said shoppers have been left unable to park for free at the 26 spaces and disabled slots.

Mary Horne, of Walton, said: "From what I have seen the free parking does not help shoppers at all in Lichfield Street. There is no time limit on parking and workers are parking there all day meaning you are extremely lucky to find a space."

Responding to the criticism, the council has admitted that there was a problem but hoped that its free parking was making a difference to footfall.

The council’s cabinet support member for highways and transport Helen Fisher said: "We introduced the free on-street parking in Lichfield Street and Manor Croft at the request of businesses when St Peter's Bridge was closed to traffic for repair work. We hope this has supported town centre businesses.

"We are aware there is an issue with people parking in these spaces all day and a recent traffic survey confirmed this. While we could put the ticket machines back into operation this would not necessarily address the issue as there is the option of obtaining a ticket for more than four hours.

"Reducing the limit to two hours is an option, though this would need to go through consultation and the more lengthy traffic regulation order change process. Free parking at these spaces will be reviewed before Christmas."