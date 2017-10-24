The new Next store has finally opened in Burton bringing its hotly anticipated homeware collection to the town centre.

Dozens of excited shoppers gathered outside the Swan Walk shop at Coopers Square shopping centre to be the first to enter the shop at today, Tuesday, October 24..

The Burton Mail was treated to a tour around the former BHS store which boasts women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, as well as the new homeware section which the high street chain had been unable to offer in its smaller former premises inside the shopping centre.

Shoppers were impressed with the new-look.

Patrick Lowe, 72, said: "Burton has been improving itself over the last 15 years and is adding to the portfolio of quality shops.

"Next has made a contribution a little bit with its reasonable prices and variations in the colour.

"The displays are fantastic and there is plenty of open spaces and lighting."

Another shopper Jill Waters, 66, was browsing the homeware section and said: "I came to see what was on sale.

"The store is very nice and they have reasonable prices and it seems better than the old shop."

The store was also buzzing with staff who have transferred from the old store and another 12 new workers have been hired to ensure a smooth transition.

Another bonus is there are no stairs, with everything on one floor, and customers can collect their packages from the children's department as well as a later opening time of 6.30pm for those wanting to pop along after work.

The store has three pay points, as well as bigger changing rooms, with a seating area in the middle of the women's changing rooms so friends can sit and wait for the fashion show. There is also a seating area outside their changing rooms - usually taken up by men waiting for their wives and girlfriends as they try clothes on!

The store is split into different areas with clothes for men, women and children and then the new homeware section.

Area manager Cathryn Johnson said: "It is fantastic. We are delighted with the response we have had here. They think it is amazing and are pleased there is a homeware department.

"All our new stores are being built with homeware included. It is something we wanted to offer in Burton but wouldn’t have the room in the old shop."

It is all part of a new-look concept for Next with mosaic tiling, new fitting rooms as well as mirrors and extra space for customers.

The new fascia outside the store has also freshened up this end of the shopping centre after it was previously described as looking "tired".

The units which house the new Next store were previously home to BHS, which closed last year after its parent group plunged into administration, and Toys R Us, which was next door.

The two stores were then gutted. The space houses Next but the second retailer is yet to be announced.