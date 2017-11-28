Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the winter season in full swing, bugs and colds are breaking out around schools in Burton and South Derbyshire.

But, should you keep your child off school or nursery if they are not well?

One mother went viral when she shared a photo of her daughter on social media website, Instagram, to show other parents what will happen if she catches a cold.

Maria Jordan MacKeigan's daughter has Down syndrome, and one side effect of this disorder is a compromised immune system, meaning even a simple winter cold can result in serious illness, as reported by our sister title, the Liverpool Echo.

She captioned the picture: "For your information, school is not the babysitting club. Not only are others at risk but your own child needs you to cuddle them, to love them, to care for them back to health.

"When Jordan Grace is sick, I think of her first, and how miserable she would be at school.

"But I also think of others, I don't want my child to go get others sick, especially those who many end up in the hospital because their little bodies can't fight the sickness off on their own."

The image has sparked off debate among parents.

One said: "We definitely know this frustration. We want to do everything in our power to keep them from getting sick. We have had to turn down many visits from friends and family for this reason."

Another disagreed, saying: "I see your point but you also have to look at it from the other side. Being a single mom that had to work a full time job, I didn't have the convenience of keeping Joshua home at the start of every cold."

A mumsnet thread on the same issue also sparked heated debate.

One mum wrote: "I'm on my way to work feeling awful having just dropped my 18 month old off a nursery.

"He is unwell in the sense he has a cold and runny nose and temperature, is being more clingy and is more sensitive to tantrums than his usual self.

"It is more likely than not that the nursery will call one of us to collect him, but my husband has a meeting first thing after that he is free and can leave work if required.

"With my employer, it looks better if I'm called away than to not show up in the first place. But I'm feeling guilty and thinking I shouldn't have left him there in the first place, is it unfair on the staff?"

Most of the replies said the mum should have kept the child off nursery – citing the high temperature as a deciding factor.

One user replied: "No, you shouldn't have sent him. A snotty nose, fair enough, but not with a high temperature. Poor child, poor staff, poor other children."

Another said: "You should never send children anywhere with a fever. You are putting the other children and staff at risk of infection."

Others were more sympathetic, with one parent replying: "My child's been ill permanently since about September, are you really not supposed to send them in with a cold? I would've been sacked by now if that’s the case."

And said: "I think its fine. I know I'm in a minority, but the way I look at it, if they don't pick it up at nursery they'll get it outside somewhere, whatever it is, colds, the various poxes – kids are forever touching stuff and putting their hands in their mouths, it's unavoidable.

"In terms of the one off spotty viral infections, we immunise against the dangerous ones, and the others you want to get as early as possible.

"I had a weird childhood and as a result didn't get some of them until I had kids myself, and they're really quite bad in adults where kids are ill for like 48 hours and then bounce back mostly."