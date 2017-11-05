Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six people arrested following a police operation to cut drug supply lines into Burton have been bailed. Four were arrested as part of dawn raids which took place at three addresses in the town on October 19



A 51-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Burton, were arrested at a property in Victoria Crescent, Burton, for possession of class A drugs.

At another address in Waterloo Street an 18-year-old woman from Birmingham and a 31-year-old man from Burton were arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Heroin and cocaine was seized along with cash and a knife. All four have now been bailed along with two Birmingham men, aged 19 and 20, who were arrested at an address in Ordish Street for possession with intent to supply class-A drugs.



The operation is ongoing with Central Motorways Policing Group (CMPG) patrolling the road network and officers working alongside the British Transport Police at Burton railway station.

The operation is part of a regional initiative which has resulted in 54 arrests and 14 search warrants in nine days across the West Midlands area.



Anyone who has information about a crime can call Staffordshire Police on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

