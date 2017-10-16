If you're wondering why the skies over the Burton and Swadlincote area look like they are glowing orange it's all due to the hurricane whipping up clouds of dust from as far away as Africa.

As the country prepares for the arrival of the tail end of Hurricane Ophelia tonight, Monday, the orange-tinted sky would be more at home on some far flung planet in Star Wars.

Star Wars fans have been commenting that the skies look like the scene in the hit sci-fi films where Luke Skywalker is standing on his home planet Tatooine, which has two suns and the sky glows orange.

For it seems Ophelia has been busy after crossing the Atlantic by whipping up dust from the African desert and debris from forest fires across Spain and Portugal, which making our skies look orange.

Ophelia has pulled in unseasonably warm air up from Spain and North Africa too which is why the weekend saw super mild temperatures more usually experience on a summer's day, not the middle of October.

People from the area the UK have been sharing their photographs of the stunning sky, particularly of the sun which has a red glow to it.

Dr Dave Reynolds from the Weather Channel told our sister title the Manchester Evening News: "Some of the dust may be particulates from the fires, although I think regular fine-grained dust would account for the majority.

"This is a result of Ophelia to the west of Portugal on Sunday and high pressure over the the western Mediterranean, although it doesn't necessarily need a hurricane to do this - a regular north Atlantic low would be just as good - so as long as all the other conditions are met.

"Furthermore, and importantly, the cold front of Ophelia moved across southern Britain this morning and was very weak - this meant there was not much rain to wash the dust out.

"The winds are still southerly, despite the cold front coming through. Usually winds would veer and fresher Atlantic air would come in behind a cold front, but this won't happen until later today."

Your pictures of the skies

You have been sending your pictures in of the bizarre skies.

Si Young captured an impressive photo of the moon tinted red by the dust and debris in the air.

(Image: Si Young)

Sarah Jones took this beautiful picture of the sun glowing a bright orange colour.

(Image: Sarah Jones)

If you captured any photos of the sun, send them in to us on our Facebook or by emailing editorial@burtonmail.co.uk .