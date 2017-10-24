A "handful" of parents abusing staff at a Burton gym while dropping their children off at school has cost them convenient parking space.

Parents of the 160 pupils at Holy Trinity C.E. (C) Primary School, in Wetmore Road, Burton, can no longer park at The Workout gym across the road while they are dropping off and picking up their children.

When the youngsters return from the half-term break their parents will have to find alternative parking as a new Parking Eye system has now been installed to enforce members-only parking.

Head teacher Nicola Oliphant said a "small handful of parents" had been abusing gym staff.

The car park is a private car park and there had been a deal between the gym and school for parents to park there while they drop off their children at school, and when they pick them up they pay a pound to park.

Mrs Oliphant said: "We have worked really hard to try to stop parents abusing the staff and the gym has been very good at working with us but they are not going to take it any more and it is really sad.

"It is a handful of parents that have been abusive with the neighbours. I do have concerns about safety and have asked parents to park further away from the school where there is a little space to park and walk the rest of the way.

"It is extremely sad that they have had to install the parking eye system due to a small minority of parents. We have 160 pupils in the school and it is really, really sad that this has happened. The Workout Gym and Fitness First before them have been extremely good to us and they have been very understanding."

However, one parent, who asked not to be named, said she was concerned about the safety of children as more cars would park by the side of the road, making it difficult for them to see oncoming traffic.

She said: "We had an email from the school saying we are no longer able to park there and it is going to cause a lot of problems. The problem is that there is nowhere else to park near Holy Trinity School so it is going to be a nightmare.

"I only use the gym to park in the morning but there will be so many safety issues that it is going to be horrendous and it is going to impact other local businesses. It is going to be even more dangerous with the bridge being shut as people are using that road to try to avoid some of the traffic heading into the town centre.

"This is going to have an impact on my working life as I drop my children off at school on my way. It is a shame as we cannot really think of many alternative places to park."

No-one at The Workout gym was available to comment at the time of going to press.