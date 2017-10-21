The clock is ticking towards the opening of the new Next at Home store in Burton, with staff working hard to ensure it looks its very best for the big day.

Next at Home will be officially opening its doors in Swan Walk, Coopers Square Shopping Centre, at 10am on Tuesday, October 24, but we got a sneak peek behind the scenes with staff working away in the impressive new shop.

Store manager Kerry Pealing gave us a tour of the new building and we think that shoppers will not be disappointed by the extra space for clothes, bigger changing rooms, bigger children's section and, of course, the new to Burton homeware department.

Another bonus is there are no stairs, with everything on one floor, and customers can collect their packages from the children's department as well as a later opening time of 6.30pm for those wanting to pop along after work. The store is moving from its current home in the shopping centre, with its staff, and 12 new people have now joined the team to help man the bigger store.

Miss Pealing said: "It is going really well and we are ahead of schedule. Everything is totally new, all of the equipment is new and have items that are not in some of the other stores.

"There is a feelgood buzz about the place and customers have been asking questions about it all the time which is really nice. There are not a lot of furniture retailers in the surrounding Coopers Square and we are just really excited about the opening.

"It is more than double the size of the store we currently have. The amount of clothing we have is increasing and there will be plenty of options."

The store has three pay points throughout as well as bigger changing rooms, with a seating area in the middle of the women's changing rooms so friends can sit and wait for the fashion show. There is also one for the men outside their changing rooms while they wait.

It is split into different areas for clothes for men, women and children and for the homeware.

The units which house the new Next at Home store were previously home to BHS, which closed last year after its parent group plunged into administration, and Toys R Us, which was next door.

The two stores have been gutted and knocked into one as work continues to revamp the façade of all shops at the Swan Walk. The space will house Next and another retailer, but shoppers will have to wait to discover its identity.