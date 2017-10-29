A group of fund-raisers who donated £2,000 to Burton's Queen's Hospital visited the wards to see the results of their generosity at first hand.

Members of Burton Round Table visited the Snowdrop Suite and neonatal ward at the Belvedere Road hospital to see the chairs purchased following their donation.

The money has been used to help the neonatal ward which cares for premature babies and the Snowdrop Suite, set up for parents who are grieving the loss of their baby.

Matthew Hidderley, chairman of Burton Round Table and manager at capital engineering projects firm Lorien Engineering Solutions, said: "It was very humbling to see how the money was helping the wards. I personally have first-hand experience of the neonatal ward as my now seven-year-old daughter was on the ward when she was born.

"It is one of those experiences you don't want to have but I was over the moon with the way we were supported and helped but we were very pleased to leave as well. People do a lot of research when they are pregnant but no-one researches what happens when there are problems.

"You are very reliant on those people of the specialist units and the team on both units are very supportive and helpful."

Chris Maddox, the Burton's Hospital NHS Trust's community partnerships and charities manager, said: "We are extremely happy that Burton Round Table has awarded the donation to us and we can't thank the group enough for its support. Both the neonatal ward and The Snowdrop Suite support families in a real time of need. I would also like to thank the hard-working staff that deliver the care to our patients."

Any men aged 18 to 45 who would like to find out more about Burton Round Table, including community work through to fun activities such as rifle shooting, segway polo and paintballing, is asked to visit www.facebook.com/BurtonRT/