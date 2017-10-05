A final boost to education provision near Burton will be celebrated on Friday, October 6, as work to build a £30 million secondary school ends and work to build a 240-place primary school begins.

Staffordshire County Council is holding a 'topping out' ceremony at the John Taylor Free School, which will see the last beam (or its equivalent) placed on top of the structure marking the end of its construction.

It was announced in April this year, by the Department for Education that John Taylor Multi Academy Trust had been successful in its application to run the new 1,400-place school in Branston Road.

The new school is set to open in September 2018 and is the first secondary school to be built in Staffordshire in 20 years.

Later, there will be a 'sod cutting' ceremony at the new Henhurst Ride Primary School site which will see the start of work to construct the education building.

The primary school is also expected to open in September 2018, initially for reception pupils.

Both schools are being built to cope with the growing pupil numbers caused by an influx of housing developments, including Branston Locks.

