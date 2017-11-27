Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton-based solicitors which has backed the Burton Mail’s Feed our Families campaign since it launched four years ago, will be throwing its weight behind the project again this year after saying it is "very close to its heart".

Feed Our Families is a campaign run by the Burton Mail to help local food banks feed families in Burton and Southh Derbyshire who may have fallen on hard times in the run-up to the festive period.

The campaign, which is in its fourth year, will be sharing all items donated between the South Derbyshire CVS, The Eaton Foundation, The Salvation Army in Burton and Burton's branch of the YMCA.

Astle Paterson solicitors has been a great supporter of the campaign in the past, filling van loads with donations from staff and clients.

This year the Horninglow Street-based team has been inspired to help further after practice manager Sally Wileman witnessed the need for food parcels first-hand.

Sally, 52, said she was out walking with her husband on Sunday afternoon when she came across "four or five" sleeping bags under the arches of Burton Bridge.

The sight hit home with Sally who said she wants to do whatever she can to help those who are less fortunate this Christmas.

She said: "We have done it from the very beginning and we had to have a van last time because we had such great support.

"It is close to our hearts and it will have a massive impact on local people and if we can help them that is great.

"This campaign is very needed and I know there are people on our doorstep who are in very poor situations.

"My husband and I were walking around Burton one Sunday afternoon and we were round the back of the Burton Bridge where I have never been before; I couldn’t believe how many sleeping bags there were.

"It really opens your eyes and shows you just how fortunate you are."

The mother of two, from Hartshorne, said she hopes to help put food on the table and smiles on the faces of local people in need this festive period.

She said: "We have 40 members of staff and they are normally very generous with their donations.

"We have got a big box with stickers on and the poster is up so we will be inviting staff and clients to participate and donate what they can.

"I think it is nice to help people who are local and put something on their table and make them smile. There must be nothing worse than feeling hungry and we want to help fulfil their wishes for a good Christmas which will be a fantastic achievement.

"It is great as a team event because it can really bring people together to do something good and we are a very charitable business all year round.

"We get involved with Wear it Pink, Macmillan cancer support and St Giles Hospice and we also raise a lot of money for the YMCA in Burton.

"It makes us feel good to give and having seen what the likes of the YMCA and these other food banks do to get people back on their feet, it is amazing.

"No matter what position you are in, even if you can only give one tin, it can go a long way. Others might be able to do more and will do a big shop and donate as much as they can, but every little helps with a campaign like this."

How can you donate to Feed Our Families?

For many people Christmas is a happy time, but for some it can be anything but.

A few pounds could be the difference between a family in need eating or going hungry. Just 50p could buy a tin of soup, and help keep a child warm. So where can you donate? We are appealing for people to pop one extra tin or packet of food in their weekly shop and donate that. Of course, if you can afford more that would be even better.

There will be drop-off points at Burton in Sainsbury's, in Union Street, and Sainsbury's, in Civic Way, Swadlincote, with many more businesses soon expected to get involved.

If you are a pupil at a local school, check if there is a donation point there and if not, ask your teachers to get your school involved.

Punch Taverns is backing the campaign, as are schools including Granville Academy and Paulet High School.

We want you, our generous readers, to also donate, whether that be by setting up a collection point at your youth club or in the pub. If you want to get involved, contact reporter Rhea Turner on 01283 245047 or email rhea.turner@burtonmail.co.uk

And over the next few weeks we will bringing you stories of people and firms who join the appeal and donate.