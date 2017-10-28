A South Derbyshire man has been handed a suspended jail sentence after he was caught driving dangerously. He is one of the criminals dealt with at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court:

Driving dangerously

Anthony Tipper, 39, of Uttoxeter Road, Foston, has been found guilty of taking a Seat Cordoba without consent, with damage caused. He was found guilty of driving dangerously, in Churchill Street, Winshill, on December 28. He was also found guilty of driving without insurance. He admitted failing to attend court on September 28.

He has been made the subject of a six-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months due to his record of similar offences. He has been fined £110, and ordered to pay £500 compensation, £625 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge, and was banned from driving for 12 months.

Possession of cannabis

A man has admitted possession of cannabis. Matthew Walsh, 34, of High Spanya, Kimberley, Nottingham, admitted possession of 23.9 grammes of cannabis in Burton on July 8.

He has been fined £60 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Drink driving

A man has been caught drink-driving. Tanveer Ghazanfar, 36, of Cross Street, Burton, admitted driving a Toyota Avensis in Clarence Street, Burton, on September 15, with 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for three years.

Expired licence

A man has admitted driving with an expired licence. Martin Howe, 36, of Parliament Street, Newhall, admitted driving a vehicle in Ashby Road East, Bretby, with an expired driving licence on December 20.

He has been fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Driving over the limit

A man has admitted drink-driving. Christopher Burnett, 51, of The Potlocks, Derby, admitted driving a vehicle on The Cooperative car park, in Repton, on August 26, with 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has been fined £1,500 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £150 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 30 months.