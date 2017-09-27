An opticians in Burton celebrated a quarter of a century of trading in the town - with a special day of fund-raising activities and a cake sale.

Specsavers, in High Street, raised £305.95 for charity on the store's 25th birthday which took place earlier in the month. The team raised almost £200 for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and more than £100 for Guide Dogs UK to celebrate being open since 1992. The Burton birthday celebrations took place on the weekend before National Eye Health Week.

Store director Linda Joyce said: "It was a wonderful day and we were delighted to see the local community getting involved. We're proud to share the success we've had so far and fund-raising for two wonderful charities was the perfect way to do that.

"The store's birthday was a special opportunity to celebrate reaching a milestone with the town who have supported us in our 25 years to date. There was lots going on for everyone to enjoy and it was great to see friends, families and children having lots of fun."

There was a cake sale in store, a Specsavers birthday cake, a giant cardboard emoji wearing specs to promote the launch of the emoji glasses range, and a giant walking ear.

The team were also visited by Burton MP Andrew Griffiths - and a black Labrador training to become a guide dog.

