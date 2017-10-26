Burton Mail readers are divided in their reactions to the town’s new Next store which launched to a grand fanfare in Coopers Square Shopping Centre this week.

The new, larger store in Swan Walk has replaced the smaller two-storey unit inside the centre, adding 12 new jobs to its roster and a homeware section.

While some felt it had improved the look of Swan Walk with a large window façade, and praised the new shop, other Burton Mail readers were left disappointed.

Deb Brass wrote on the Burton Mail's Facebook page: "The women's clothes are horrible. The kids' clothes are ok. I won't be rushing to go, seems like a waste of time when there was another Next that was taking up too much room in Coopers Square already."

Jono Stone said he would prefer an entertainment venue in the new store’s place, saying: "What was wrong with what we had in Coopers Square? All that space could have gone to building us well needed entertainment that was taken from us."

Alison Manning tried the new store on its opening day but said: “Disappointed. Very much marketed as a Next Home. Next Home it is not. A few cushions, two sofas and a handful of lights does not make a 'home'. I got straight back in the car and drove to Derby Next Home. Sorry Burton, really want to remain loyal to my local town but when so little 'new' is added, it’s getting increasingly difficult."

Chris Salter wasn’t happy with the size, saying: “Very disappointing, thought it would be a lot bigger.”

Daz Ward said it would still not encourage more shoppers into town saying: "You can put John Lewis there but while you still have to pay for parking it’s a no-no for Burton shoppers."

Meanwhile, other shoppers welcomed the new store, saying it had improved the look of the town centre.

Michelle Armstrong, who is yet to visit the shop, said: "I’m going to take a look tomorrow. I disagree that it's pointless, it shows a big successful company is willing to invest in Burton and will hopefully encourage other big names to Burton. There are plenty of empty shop premises around to be filled."

Sarah Louise Billings said she hoped it would bring more shops to the town, saying: "Very nice. It is about time we had a good Next. The other one was too small. Come on Burton let's have some more nice shops now. I'm sick of walking past cheap tat shops and phone shops."

Lizzie Lavill said: "I have been in and the children’s section is fab. It’s nice to have a wider selection to look at. I was slightly disappointed in the Home section. It is not as big as I thought it might be but it’s well spaced out and has plenty of room to move around and about."

Alex Eaton said: "The shop looks really good, makes town look more appealing too."

Ev Coates-Buzec agreed, saying it would encourage more shoppers into town. "I am sure it will survive. People from all around will maybe bring Burton shopping alive again."

Beverley Clamp added: "I love Next. I have bought lots for winter for my grandchildren and it is reasonably priced and good quality."