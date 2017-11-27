Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The home of English football near Burton has scooped a national award at a ceremony held in London.

St George's Park, in Tatenhill, which is the headquarters of the English FA, was awarded the "Best Business Serving Football - over £2 million turnover" accolade at the Football Business Awards held at Tobacco Dock.

The national football centre was hailed by the panel as a hub of excellence for football talent and innovation, a community facility, a centre for local businesses and a place from where the football industry can learn.

The FA Education's impact was also celebrated with a focus on the 2,400 to have passed either a UEFA Pro, UEFA A or UEFA B licence since the centre opened five years ago.

There was also praise for the venue's digital presence and online community, now made up of 9,600 coaches who have access to support, advice and practical resources thanks to the facility.

General manager at St George's Park, Holly Murdoch, said: "This award was highly contested and the fact that St George's Park took home the gold is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.

"Over the past few years we've placed a real focus on making it a destination that caters not only for England's 28 national teams and elite sports people from across the world, but also to the wider football community and businesses.

"We're proud to be setting the industry standard for excellence and know that 2018 will be an even bigger year for St George's Park."

The event was thoroughly enjoyed by all and a huge cheer ended the night as legendary football commentator John Motson was named 2017 Global Football Ambassador.

In the past, the centre has been highly commended in the Innovation 50 report, which showcases the 50 most innovative businesses across the West Midlands.

It is also the base for the England team when training camps are held, with stars such as Harry Kane and Joe Hart often at the venue.