St John Ambulance is appealing for volunteers in Burton and South Derbyshire. Upcoming volunteering sessions are being run in the area with the hope that more people will get involved with the nation's leading first aid charity.

They can learn first aid skills and about keeping the community safe at events. They will work alongside the NHS in response to 999 calls and can get involved in campaigning to raise awareness of first aid to directly educate the public.

The St John Ambulance base in Burton is situated just off Derby Street and currently has 15 adult volunteers and 21 cadets.

Cadets learn lifesaving skills such as CPR and how to treat someone if they are choking. The cadets then receive awards if they pass on their knowledge to other new cadets.

Volunteers meet every Tuesday at the Burton base from 7pm until 9pm and once they have completed their training they only have to attend once a month.

Michael McHardy, unit manager for Burton, said volunteering was a fantastic way to move up the ladder for those interested in working within the NHS.

He said: "There are so many different roles within the organisation, whatever they want to put in is what they get back out. We're looking for an enthusiastic, happy-go-lucky individual who wants to learn and also wants to give back.

"There's nothing better than helping someone who’s been injured and getting a nice pat on the back."

Those interested can follow the link here.

Volunteer opportunities at St John Ambulance Service

Whatever your skills, there's a volunteer role for you:

First aider - be part of a team that saves lives. As a first aider, you'll deliver care to people in need at public events in your community

Professional clinical roles – nurses, doctors and paramedics play a vital role at larger events. Clinical leaders support the professional development of first aiders and help keep standards high

Working with young people – can you inspire the next generation of life savers? As a youth leader, you’ll encourage and inspire young people from all walks of life to develop their potential

Management positions – whether it’s looking after your local unit, or supporting a number of units in your area, as a volunteer manager you’ll gain experience and develop your skills, and help deliver our life saving work

– whether it’s looking after your local unit, or supporting a number of units in your area, as a volunteer manager you’ll gain experience and develop your skills, and help deliver our life saving work Support roles – the charity also looking for volunteers who can lend their expertise to roles such as safeguarding, human resources, quality assurance, fund-raising and communications, and health and safety.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk