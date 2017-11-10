Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

St Peter's Bridge in Burton is now open to traffic - ahead of the planned opening, which had been set for tomorrow.

Traffic is now using the bridge which has been closed since August 29 while urgent repair work was completed to replace rusted bearings. The work was needed to ensure a weight restriction did not have to be imposed, which would have stopped heavy goods vehicles using it.

It has now reopened three weeks ahead of the original schedule.

The news will be welcomed by motorists and traders alike who have been left sick to the back teeth with the traffic jams caused by the closures. It has led to shoppers staying away to avoid the tailbacks, which has hit trade in Burton.

But bus firm Midland Classic has already said that its temporary timetable changes will remain in place today, Friday, November 10, and return to normal from tomorrow, Saturday, November 11.

The essential repairs of the bridge had originally been due to be completed at the end of November, but the project team has worked hard to bring the reopening forward, said a spokesman for Staffordshire County Council, which has headed up the work.

Mark Deaville, the county council’s cabinet member with overall responsibility for the scheme, said: "Thanks to some efficient management of the project and a spell of good weather we have managed to bring forward the opening by nearly three weeks.

"This repair work has been complex and it was vital that we carried it out as soon as we knew we had received the funding from the Government.

"We’d again like to thank people and businesses for their patience while this essential work was carried out. We will continue to spread the message that Burton is very much open for business."

The repairs are part of a £6.1million project to refurbish St Peter’s Bridge and Burton Bridge in the town. Burton Bridge will now be repaired next summer after the county council held a consultation with people and businesses to ask when they wanted the work to be carried out.

The St Peter's Bridge work has involved bearing replacement, meaning HGVs and buses can continue to access the town over the bridge in the future. Waterproofing and resurfacing has also taken place.

The county council said that without these vital improvements lorries and buses would not be able to use the bridge by 2019 and it would eventually have had to be closed.