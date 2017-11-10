Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

St Peter’s Bridge WILL re-open by tomorrow, Saturday, November 11, bringing an end to Burton’s traffic nightmare, council bosses have finally confirmed.

And the bridge could even be open as early as later tonight, Friday, November 10 - almost three weeks ahead of the original schedule.

Social media has been in a frenzy that the bridge, a main route in and out of Burton, might be open to traffic again as early as today. And now Staffordshire County Council has confirmed to the Burton Mail that the bridge will re-open early after undergoing multi-million pound repair works as part of a £6.1 million project.

It means both major routes, the other being Burton Bridge, into the town from South Derbyshire will now be open to traffic.

Rumours on social media started yesterday claiming that the bridge would be opening at 6pm today or earlier in the day, rather than the anticipated November 18 opening date.

The Burton Mail has now had it confirmed by the county council that it will be open again to traffic by tomorrow.

The Burton Mail had contacted the council twice yesterday but was told on both occasions that the bridge would not be opening earlier than anticipated.

But a spokesman for the council said today: "Burton’s St Peter’s Bridge will reopen by tomorrow morning – three weeks ahead of the original completion date.

"The essential repairs of the bridge had originally been due to be completed at the end of November, but the project team have worked hard to bring the reopening forward. Engineers will be working through the evening to ensure traffic will be flowing across the bridge again by the morning.

Mark Deaville, the county council’s cabinet member with overall responsibility for the scheme, said: "From the outset we have been determined to ensure St Peter’s Bridge is open again as soon as possible. Thanks to some efficient management of the project and a spell of good weather we have managed to bring forward the opening by nearly three weeks.

"This repair work has been complex and it was vital that we carried it out as soon as we knew we had received the funding from the Government.

"We’d again like to thank people and businesses for their patience while this essential work was carried out. We will continue to spread the message that Burton is very much open for business."

The spokesman added: "The repairs are part of a £6.1 million project to refurbish both St Peter’s Bridge and Burton Bridge. Burton Bridge will now be repaired next summer after the county council held a consultation with people and businesses to ask when they wanted the work to be carried out.

"The project has involved bearing replacement work on St Peter’s Bridge, meaning HGVs and buses can continue to access the town in the future. Waterproofing and resurfacing has also taken place. Without these vital improvements lorries and buses would not be able to use the bridge by 2019 and it would eventually have had to be closed."

Shoppers and commuters can now breathe a sigh of relief following three months of gridlock nightmares which have discouraged people from shopping in Burton, leading to a downturn in trade and urgent meetings between impacted independent businesses.

It was revealed earlier last month that the final stages of the 'deck waterproofing' to the carriageway on the bridge was being carried out, which would allow for the installation of kerbs and resurfacing of the bridge pavements and carriageway.

The county council successfully bid for £6.1 million in Government funding to repair St Peter's Bridge and Burton Bridge, and while a condition of getting the cash was that the scheme was completed in this financial year, the county council has now won permission from the Department for Transport to postpone the start of the improvements on the second phase until the summer depending on what the people and businesses of Burton want.

It comes after drivers and firms told of major problems with traffic tailbacks which have put many shoppers off coming to Burton while the bridge work is ongoing.

In a bid to help with the disruption caused, the county council introduced free parking at its on street parking bays in Lichfield Street and Manor Croft and has also imposed temporary parking restrictions in Stapenhill Road and High Street to ensure the streets are clear.

Taxi firms have told how some drivers have given up their jobs because fares have been badly hit and independent traders in town have said they are suffering as shoppers steer clear of Burton.

The county council is also planning to hold a business event to promote the town before Christmas.

Local businesses have been hit hard by the controversial closure of St Peter's Bridge which started on Tuesday, August 29 and was due to finish at the end of November.

Chris Else, vice-president of the Burton and District Chamber of Commerce, recently called for the urgent work to be swiftly completed due to the impact of the closure on local firms, with shoppers deterred from visiting the town due to traffic congestion.

Mr Else recently organised an urgent meeting so those affected could air their views and discuss possible solutions.

The meeting was attended by around 30 businesses with Burton MP Andrew Griffiths, and the leader and chief executive of East Staffordshire Borough Council, Richard Grosvenor and Andy O’Brien, also present.

We take a look back on how businesses have been affected.

Chris Else, who chaired the meeting at Burton and South Derbyshire College, had called on the county council to raise awareness and that it was important for local businesses to support each other during the crisis.

Many firms has asked why there had been no advertising to tell people that the town was still open? They added that traffic in the town was fine from 9.30am to 3pm so shoppers could visit, but rush-hour times were a nightmare.

A spokesman Premier Mobility, which deals with scooters for the disabled and is based in Burton’s Market Place, said it had seen a massive downturn in trade. The first week it was not too bad, said a spokesman as people visited but traffic issues meant they decided not to come again during the work.

The spokesman said: "We need action. We need help now. Anything that anyone can come up with right now - because smaller businesses are not going to survive. We need to get some advertising out there. We need to tell people 'bear with us, change your shopping pattern' or without this, businesses won’t be here for Christmas."

It was asked if bus companies could reduce prices during the closure. Representatives from Trent Barton, Sharon Bailey and Aaron Taylor said they were going through similar struggles due to the work and asked who would compensate them and refund the extra mileage?

Peter Hardingham, manager of The Octagon shopping centre had said: "It is not for businesses to pick up the tab if something is not their fault."

The county council recently announced it would be creating extra shifts during the work, with Mr Hardingham saying: "To say they should put in extra shifts. They should have thought about that in the first place. They seem to be drip-feeding what seems to be good news."

James Weeks, owner of The Dial, in Station Street, claimed a meeting between himself and a county council chief over the issue had been cancelled twice. He said at the time: "The county council needs to speed things up without sending a message that Burton is closed."

Tory MP Andrew Griffiths who helped secure the £6.1 million funds for the bridge work also attended the meeting, agreeing mistakes had been made.

He had said: "The county council needs to understand the impact. I have written to John Henderson (county council chief executive) and I urge people to do the same so they understand what is happening in the town.

"I don’t think this is deliberate. They are trying to get this work done. But it is important that they understand the impact it is having and look at every available option to them.

"I have no doubt that it was a cock-up rather than a conspiracy. I have no doubt they have learnt a lesson from this. The county council responds to the challenges but it doesn't mean they cannot adapt, and put in extra resources to make sure work is completed as quickly as possible.

"If you work through the nights and Sundays that will take days off. Anyway they can reduce it, would be a real bonus."

Many firms also queried why free parking cannot be made more available. The county council's on-street parking bays are currently free, and there were suggestions that a park and ride scheme was set up to allow drivers to park in Stapenhill and ride over the bridge. However, there were no suggestions as to where they could park.

Meanwhile, other shopkeepers said if there was to be free parking it would have to be limited to two to three hours to allow shoppers to come and go.

Here's what businesses had to say during the closure:

The Burton Mail reported in depth on what traders had to say and the issues they were facing during the work. Here is what they had to say:

Octagon Centre manager Peter Hardingham said: "We've found there is significantly fewer people visiting and those who do visit are staying for a shorter period of time, a get in and get out as soon as possible. My concern is who will pay for promotion of the town but it is absolutely critical that there is one. Does the county council have funds to support that damage repairing?"

Richard Grosvenor, leader of East Staffordshire Borough Council said: "We have had a loss of trade at the leisure centre, as well as a lot of car parking incomes but also the borough council has been suffering because businesses in our area are crying out for help because the bridge is closed.

"The funding (for the bridge) was immediate. It urgently needed repairing, and the funding given was given quickly but an application for that funding was made months before that so my concern is you would have thought plans would be put in place to deal with the closure.

"My concern is those plans weren't put in place. We have had much feedback from businesses and residents who are concerned about Burton town centre. We are trying to work with the county council to regenerate the town centre. We understand it needs regeneration and then you get the bridge closure putting all that at risk effectively.

"We asked how much money you need to bring the bridge open earlier and give everyone a Christmas present? And can you reconsider closing the old bridge because if that closes after Christmas and business haven’t had a chance to recover and the second bridge closes then you might as well close a lot of business in Burton, as far as I am concerned.

"For whatever reason they said they cannot accelerate the work and they suggested we look at a 'promote Burton event'. There needs to be some activity now because the bridge is closed now. Pressure needs to be put on the county council. Contact John Henderson and your county council representatives."

Simon Chapman, president of the Chamber of Commerce and managing director of Yee Group, in Burton, said: "The plan is unacceptable and should have been started two months prior (to the closure). The closure needs scheduling for the least impact on the town.

"We need to plan for the town and town's movements. There needs to be a survey with regards to what we can do for vehicle movements around the town, whether that is a one-way etc.

"We need to make sure we learn from this horrendous problem that we have and we actually minimise the impact of any future work on businesses, and employees – the poor people who work for those businesses.

"I don't know about a park and ride: I don’t know how we find the space, but we can talk to our local businesses and ask can you help us? Do you have a large car park?

"The county council is not meeting with due care and best interests of town it is representing. It is having an effect on so many people and we need to hammer that message home."

After the meeting:

After the crisis meeting, Simon Chapman, president of the Chamber, said: "We have a fabulous town and it is really important that we are part of Staffordshire. We are really proud to be part of Staffordshire. Our county council is not showing us any reason that we are considered to be identified as part of Staffordshire."

Mr Weeks, from The Dial bar and restaurant, said the situation called for someone at the county council to resign, adding that there had been no consultation and claiming the authority had just give a 'knee-jerk reaction' to the work.

He said: "They have just gone out and done it without any consultation. I have had a business here for 15 years and it is the biggest commercial blunder I have ever seen.

"No wonder it will take three months if they have just given a knee-jerk reaction to the money. Heads should roll for this and someone needs to resign. The bridge is one of the main arteries to the town centre's beating heart. The Dial has been very lucky as we have lunchtime and night time trade.

"They need to get that bridge finished earlier than the end of November. They took that pot of money and without any consideration for the impact. There was no consultation. The meeting we had on Thursday should have been held by the council at the start of the closure. This has frustrated the life out of me. They underestimated the impact.

"The important thing now is to get something done about it and speed it all up and get this town back on its feet.

"It is commercial suicide. They said if the repairs didn't go ahead they would have to put a weight restriction on the bridge, so put it on until you have a plan and send all the lorries down the A50."

Staffordshire County Council had this to say after the meeting:

A representative from the county council did not attend the meeting. The authority later told the Burton Mail it had simply received a flyer sent to its generic email inbox which was not an invitation about the meeting.

In answer to many of the points made, Staffordshire County Council leader Philip Atkins said: "While these complex repair works to St Peter’s Bridge are vital to the long-term prosperity of Burton and unavoidable, we completely understand the difficulties they bring to residents and businesses and sympathise with them.

"We have to do these works as leaving the bridge would lead to permanent closure which would be devastating for the town.

"We are doing all we can to mitigate the disruption and will continue to explore ways to expedite the works wherever possible. We are ensuring there are no other planned roadworks in the town centre and this week, at the request of local businesses, we introduced free parking on our town centre bays.

"We have been working with bus operators, some of which have introduced additional services. We are also trying to ensure there are clear streets in the town centre by introducing temporary parking restrictions in Stapenhill Road and High Street. Civil enforcement officers are doing additional visits to these roads.

"We have already explained that round-the-clock working isn't feasible due to the complexity of the works, but as we move on to the resurfacing of the bridge Sunday working will be introduced.

"Finally we will be looking to run a campaign to promote Burton businesses as the bridge reopens in November and we will be inviting the borough council and other partners to work with us to make it a success."