A major repair scheme which led to the three-month closure of St Peter's Bridge is to end a week earlier than expected - bringing much-needed relief for thousands of motorists.

Staffordshire County Council has announced that the bridge will reopen on Saturday, November 18, a full seven days before it was originally due to be finished.

The news will be welcomed by both businesses and residents, with the vital route now reopening 24 hours ahead of this year's Christmas lights switch-on.

The repairs are part of a £6.1 million project to refurbish both St Peter’'s Bridge and Burton Bridge. The team of engineers have been working hard waterproofing the bridge deck and resurfacing the roads so that the opening time could be brought forward.

Mark Deaville, the county council’s cabinet member with overall responsibility for the scheme, said: "We are pleased to today be able to confirm that due to the success of the scheme and hard work of the project team, we will be able to open St Peter's Bridge to traffic on November 18 – a week ahead of schedule.

"We have made every effort to get this job done as quickly as possible as we know the level of disruption it has caused.

"It is a real bonus to have the bridge open the day before the Christmas lights switch-on as we know what an important event this is for the town and we want to spread the message that Burton is very much open for business.

"This repair work has been complex and it was vital that we carried it out as soon as we knew we had received the funding from the Government.

"We would again like to thank the people and businesses of Burton for their patience and understanding during the works period. We will be doing all we can to promote Burton businesses in the run-up to Christmas."

Planned repairs to Burton Bridge will now take place next summer after the county council held a consultation with people and businesses to ask when they wanted the work to be carried out.

People can find out more about the scheme by visiting: www.staffordshire.gov.uk/burtonbridges

