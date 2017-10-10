A major part of the St Peter's Bridge repair project in Burton is set to be completed next week as the final stages of 'deck waterproofing' to the road surface is carried out.

After the carriageway has been waterproofed, the installation of kerbs and resurfacing of the bridge pavements and carriageway can take place.

Staffordshire County Council, which is responsible for the project, said the work, which means a three-month closure to the major route into Burton, was progressing well and on schedule.

It comes as residents are being asked to have their say on when the second phase of the crucial £6.1m scheme should start. It could be pushed back to the summer if that is what local people want, the authority has said.

(Image: Max Bladon)

The county council successfully bid for£6.1 million in Government funding to repair St Peter's Bridge and Burton Bridge, and while a condition of getting the cash was that the scheme was completed in this financial year, the county council has now won permission from the Department for Transport to postpone the start of the improvements on the second phase until the summer depending on what the people and businesses of Burton want.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It comes after drivers and firms told of major problems with traffic tailbacks which have put many shoppers off coming to Burton while the bridge work in ongoing.

In a bid to help with the disruption caused, the county council introduced free parking at its on street parking bays in Lichfield Street and Manor Croft and has also imposed temporary parking restrictions in Stapenhill Road and High Street to ensure the streets are clear.

Taxi firms have told how some drivers have given up their jobs because fares have been badly hit and indepedent traders in town have said they are suffering as shoppers steer clear of Burton.

The county council is also planning to hold a business event to promote the town before Christmas – which it wants interested people to become involved with. More details of which will be announced soon.

To have your say on the second phase of the works, which will see Burton Bridge repaired, email burtonbridges@staffordshire.gov.uk

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk