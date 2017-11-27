Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some residents at a Woodville care home given a "requires improvement" rating by inspectors say the staff there are "lovely but exhausted".

Woodville Residential Care Home in Burton Road was given the third lowest rating out of four, by health watchdog the Care and Quality Commission.

But some residents there told inspectors from the commission: "The staff are all lovely but they must be exhausted. They never stop. There is not enough of them."

The care home in Burton Road currently provides accommodation for 45 people, some of which have dementia.

In its last inspection in August, 2015, the home was rated good, but it has since dropped a level following the latest assessment which was published on November 4.

It was rated requires improvement in three out of five areas.

These were safety and how responsive and well-led the home was.

It was rated good for how effective it was, including how staff had guidance on supporting resident in their best interests when they were unable to make decisions independently.

And it was also rated good for how caring it was - such as how people's privacy was respected and how staff maintained residents' dignity.

However, the Commission did make frequent refercnes in its report about the new measures which Prime Life were already putting in place, along with a range of improvements to meet the right demands.

In August Greenacres Nursing Homes Limited, which owns the home, was purchased by Prime Life - just four weeks before the inspection.

Prime Life owns 58 care homes across England.

In its report, the commission said that staffing levels were inefficient, leaving some residents who require help to eat left waiting over lunchtime. These residents though were among those to speak highly of the care they received.

During the assessment in September one resident told inspectors: "The staff here are really nice and we have a good laugh, there just aren't enough of them, although it has got a bit better lately."

This was corroborated by the staff inspectors spoke to, with the report saying: "People's needs were not always met in a timely way as the staffing levels were insufficient."

One member of staff said: "We are very busy and we rarely have enough time to sit and chat with people.

"I go home exhausted but we have been told by the new owners that the staffing levels will be doubled and they are currently recruiting new staff."

Residents told inspectors that they felt safe with the staff that supported them.

One resident said: "All of the staff are very nice. I feel safe with all of them."

A relative of the same resident also said: "It's a wonderful place. I am quite confident that it is safe here. All of the staff are lovely; they genuinely care about the residents."

However the inspectors did say that there were lapses in risk assessments which could endanger residents’ health and wellbeing.

In one instance a resident receiving end of life care required repositioning every two hours to support them, but inspectors saw that on November 6 there was a 14-hour gap where nothing had been recorded.

Managing director of Prime Life, James Wood, said that the inspection result was "no surprise" due to the short amount of time which the company had to install the correct changes before the inspection.

"We had spoken with staff and the manager, along with relatives, before the publication of the CQC report and warned them that it would most likely be a requires improvement rating," said Mr Wood.

"This is because independent homes and ones owned by larger companies must meet different standards, standards which had not been installed at the time the CQC inspected us because we had only taken it over four weeks before.

"So it was no surprise to us, it was just as we expected, but we are not concerned, we have a great action plan and feel that if the CQC came back now to inspect us we would receive another good rating.

"The staff have been working hard to tighten things up and make improvements, the work they do along with the manager is fantastic - and the relatives of our residents and the residents themselves have been very supportive."

What is the Care and Quality Commission?

The CQC or Care and Quality Commission is the health watchdog, its inspectors visit GPs, nursing homes and hospitals throughout the UK and every four years provide an assessment on each establishment.

It may rate a provider outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

An inadequate rating sees the provider placed in special measures.

Inspectors then revisit the provider every six months and set strict improvement targets and often introduce hiring freezes.

If these improvements are not sufficiently met then the CQC may move to close the school.

Here is the full report:

Overall summary:

Woodville Residential Care Home is registered to provide accommodation for up to 46 people who require personal care support. At the time of our inspection there were 45 people using the service. Some people that were using the service were living with dementia.

This inspection took place on the 26 September 2017. This was an unannounced inspection. Prior to this inspection we received information of concern regarding the management of medicines.

Our last comprehensive unannounced inspection took place on 12 August 2015 and the provider was rated as good overall and were meeting all the regulations that we checked relating to the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

Since August 2017 the organisation Greenacres Nursing Homes Limited that owns Woodville Residential Care Home had been purchased by Prime Life. This means that the changes to registration are that of the company directors and the nominated individual. A nominated individual acts as the main point of contact with us on behalf of the organisation and carries responsibility for supervising the management of the service.

The service did not have a registered manager in post at the time of this inspection. A registered manager is a person who has registered with the Care Quality Commission to manage the service. Like registered providers, they are 'registered persons'.

Registered persons have legal responsibility for meeting the requirements in the Health and Social Care Act 2008 and associated Regulations about how the service is run. A manager had been appointed under the new directors and confirmed they were in the process of applying to register with us.

People's needs were not always met in a timely way as the staffing levels were insufficient. The limited staff numbers meant opportunities for people to receive social stimulation were limited. This had been identified by the new providers and was being addressed.

We could not be assured that identified risks to people were minimised; as some information was conflicting and not updated when people's needs changed.

The medicine practices in place did not demonstrate that people always received their medicine as prescribed. Checks to monitor the support and services provided were limited. Those that had been undertaken were not always effective in analysing any themes and trends, to ensure risks to people were minimised. This had been identified by the new provider and systems were being put in place to address this.

Staff understood their responsibilities to keep people safe and checks had been completed before staff commenced employment, to ensure they were suitable to support people. The provider checked that the equipment was regularly serviced to ensure it was safe to use.

Staff told us that they were supported by the management team and were provided with the relevant training to ensure people's needs could be met.

Staff gained people's verbal consent before supporting them with any care tasks and helped people to make 3 Woodville Residential Care Home Inspection report 06 November 2017 their own decisions. Where people were unable to make decisions the staff supported them in their best interests.

People received food and drink that met their nutritional needs and preferences and were referred to healthcare professionals to maintain their health and wellbeing. People told us that they liked the staff and we saw that people's dignity and privacy was respected by the staff team.

Visitors told us they were made to feel welcome and that staff were approachable and friendly People and their relatives were involved in discussions about how they were cared for and supported. Complaints were responded to and the provider's complaints policy and procedure was accessible to people.

The provider had ensured that people and their representatives had been consulted regarding the changes in home ownership and the improvements planned. Plans were in place to gather people's views through satisfaction questionnaires. We found breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014.

You can see what action we told the provider to take at the back of the full version of the report.