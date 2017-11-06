Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at a Stretton nursery and pre-school are celebrating after their latest Ofsted report saw them rated good in all areas.

Kiddie Winks day care nursery and pre-school unit, Eastern Avenue, Stretton, were visited by inspectors on September 19, who watched them conduct their daily roles and responsibilities before marking them in a number of categories.

The educational establishment was last inspected in April 2014 and staff have been working hard ever since to maintain their good rating.

Inspectors found the staff to be welcoming, caring and sensitive to children's needs, and found that children were encouraged to "immerse themselves in imaginative and creative play."

The report states: "Children are continually stimulated to engage in active play and learning with staff skilfully joining in with children's play. They support children's learning in a playful and enthusiastic way and encourage children to use all of their senses to explore and experiment using the array of different natural and man-made textures.

"Children of all ages show high levels of energy and fascination as they look and listen to sounds and staff successfully help children to develop their communication and language, supporting children who learn to speak English as an additional language to acquire a good standard of spoken English."

It was also noted that senior staff are qualified trainers who provide ongoing support, guidance and coaching for staff. They continually drive new ideas to improve teaching which results in "consistently strong teaching."

The inspector said: "They are highly effective in helping children to settle, and to be happy to stay and play. Children demonstrate a secure sense of belonging in the nursery; they welcome and talk to visitors and they are confident to move freely around their environment."

Christine Holman, the owner of Kiddie Winks, said she was "immensely proud" of her staff for maintaining the status, despite rising standards.

She said: "They have worked extremely hard for this outcome. It is the managers and the staff that have made Kiddie Winks what it is today, a thriving and successful nursery and preschool.

"We maintained our good status not only for the nursery and preschool but also through the training academy. All managers have the correct qualifications to deliver all our training needs thus being Paediatric first aid, level two and three in childcare qualifications and safeguarding level one.

"I thank each and every member of staff and the management team for their hard work and dedication to Kiddie Winks in delivering the best possible service to the children and parents."

Staff were told that the rating was not yet outstanding because at times, the planning of some adult-led activities was not meticulous enough to make sure that children had opportunities to make consistently high rates of progress.

It also said that on occasions, meal and snack times were not organised so that children are fully supported to use the knowledge and skills they are developing.

Despite this, staff were seen to place good focus on promoting healthy eating, which resulted in the children developing good appetites. They learn how to grow their own vegetables, and then eat cucumbers and tomatoes.

Inspectors said the outcomes for children were found to be good. Children developed the skills they need for future learning and then moved on to school and all children were highly motivated to play and learn. They showed good levels of independence and confidence, and communicated their needs, ideas and feelings well.

