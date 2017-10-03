A Staffordshire Police Sergeant described as an 'effective police officer with an exemplary work record' has been found guilty of a fraud offence following a two-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

David Gimbert, aged 38, was tried along with one other, following an investigation launched by the force in 2012. Gimbert was originally tried in February alongside four others but the judge decided upon a re-trial for him and one other.

In the original trial one man was found guilty of four counts of theft and two other men were found guilty of three offences between them. It followed an allegation relating to incidents between November 2002 and October 2004.

In the retrial Gimbert was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud.

Following the verdict Deputy Chief Constable Nick Baker said: "We demand exemplary conduct and high standards from our officers that we expect to be maintained at all times. The public must be able to trust each and every one of our police officers and in this instance they have been let down by one individual.

"Sergeant Gimbert was an effective police officer who had an exemplary work record. But he has failed to adhere to our Code of Ethics for conduct outside of work. He will now be subject to an internal investigation which may result in misconduct proceedings within the organisation."

David Gimbert was found guilty along with John David Gimbert, who both appeared at Birmingham Crown Court during the trial. They were both found guilty of conspiracy to defraud. Both men will be sentenced on Friday, October 6.

