A Stapenhill man was caught driving at 51mph in 30mph zone in Midway. his case among the latest to be dealt with at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

Speeding driver

A man has admitted speeding. Asllan Qerimi, 55, of St Peter's Court, Stapenhill, admitted via the single justice procedure to driving a Peugeot on the A511 Burton Road, Midway, on February 6, exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 51mph. He has been fined £259 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Drug possession

A man has admitted drugs possession. Dean Smith, 38, of Kinder Avenue, Newhall, admitted possession of 40 tablets of subutex and a quantity of amphetamine at an address in Kinder Avenue, Newhall, on July 11. He has been fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Criminal damage

Darren Hotham, 36, of Blackthorn Road, Stapenhill, admitted damaging a garden gate worth £50 in Burton on June 19. He also admitted causing a person harassment, alarm or distress, on the same day. He has been fined £500 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 court costs.

Man assaults woman

A man has admitted assaulting a woman. Lynden Etheridge, 29, of Burton Road, Woodville, admitted assaulting a woman in Burton on August 11. He has been fined £116 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Assault case

A man has admitted assault. Corey Greene-McMahon, 22, of North Street, Ashby, admitted assaulting a man in Burton on February 4. He has been made the subject of a 12 month community order. He has been fined £205 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, and £85 court costs.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk

