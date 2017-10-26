Stapenhill's much-loved historic swan - a local landmark for over 60 years - is in "dire need of restoration," say concerned residents.

Ian Siddalls, an executive committee member of the Burton Civic Society, has raised the condition of the swan statue with East Staffordshire Borough Council after members of the public became concerned about its deterioration.

Now a spokesman for the authority has revealed that restoring the swan is being considered as part of the ongoing Town Centre Regeneration Project.

(Image: Ian Siddals)

The brick swan was first built in the 1950s by Stapenhill gardeners Fred Bateman and Bill Roe and others and has stood proudly in Stapenhill Gardens ever since to the enjoyment of many.

But Mr Siddalls' photographs of the deterioration of the famous bird has led to a call for urgent remedial work. Now he wants to get pupils from Burton and South Derbyshire College involved in work experience schemes as part of plans to revive the swan.

He has also put forward ideas to council chiefs of a women's church group to get involved with painting work. The history enthusiast has said repairs are needed to its brick casing and render finish.

His plans for the swan have been put on Facebook pages for the town including "On Memory Corner Burton upon Trent" and so far have received an encouraging response.

(Image: Ian Siddals)

He has put his ideas to the council about getting the community involved to help restore the swan and his ideas will now be considered by the authority.

Mr Siddalls said: "Our well-loved Stapenhill swan as you know is in dire need of restoration. My plans are being looked at and I'm awaiting the start date of the necessary restoration.

"It is about restoring fully and maintaining the swan for future generations to enjoy and I have put my ideas across to the council, which are now being looked at to be incorporated in to the plan. I am just now waiting for a start date for the work to begin.

"I think this is great news as the swan is a major part of the town. It is close to people's hearts as it is well-known to all ages. There are rumours going round that it is going to get neglected but it is not going to happen and more people will be able to enjoy it.

(Image: Ian Siddals)

"I would like to thank East Staffordshire Borough Council and Councillor Conor Wileman for all their help and support for this project and everyone else involved. It has had a brilliant response."

A spokesman for East Staffordshire Borough Council said: "The council recognises that residents are concerned about the condition of the swan. Works to the swan in Stapenhill Gardens are to be considered as part of the ongoing Town Centre Regeneration Project, of which there is a Public Art strand."

About Stapenhill Gardens

Stapenhill Gardens first came to life in 1933 when Henry Goodger gave the land adjoining the former Stapenhill House and part of its garden as a pleasure ground in memory of his mother.

The family were the last residents of Stapenhill House and were well-established Burton solicitors. They purchased the land and estate from the Clay family in 1911.

Mrs Mary Goodger JP made her mark on Burton's history by being installed as the town's first Lady Mayor for 1931/32 but she died shortly afterwards.

In 1933 crippled by inheritance tax, the house was demolished and her son, Henry Goodger, passed the land to Burton Corporation in memory of his mother and Stapenhill Pleasure Gardens was established providing free public access.

The central portion of the ground was lost when the access road for St Peter's bridge was laid out in 1985.