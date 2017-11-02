Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Stapenhill pensioner claims storm drains near his home have been blocked for a marathon 36 years - causing torrents of water to cascade down the street.

Richard Craven, of Main Street, is calling for highways chiefs to tackle the problem ahead of the winter months after decades of allegedly failing to solve the problem.

The 70-year-old moved into the house in 1981 and says bad weather causes water to overspill down the street. He said he had been in touch with the highways department many times over the years.

The father-of-three said the water ran down the surface of the road and the steep hill, rather than through the drains, causing damage to the surface as well as creating potholes.

Mr Craven said: "Whenever it rains the drains fill and overflow immediately and then torrents of water run down the surfaces of both roads.

"This leads to hazardous icing in winter as well as damage to the road surface. This situation is made even more dangerous for drivers and pedestrians alike by the gradients of both roads - particularly Hill Street.

"The tarmac on the latter has had to be replaced many times over this period but it never lasts very long. Currently the road surface of Hill Street, like the moon, is littered with potholes.

"For car drivers these could result in a broken suspension. But for cyclists and motorcyclists it could be a broken neck."

Helen Fisher, cabinet support member for Highways and Transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: "Our gully emptiers are working full time across the entire highway network maintaining more than 190,000 gullies.

"If there are problems during times of heavy rain we will prioritise those areas where private property is affected or flooding presents a hazard to the road user.

"Our highways teams have attempted to clear the gullies and some additional work has been identified. The repairs have been scheduled in and will be carried out as soon as resources are available."

