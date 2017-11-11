Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton charity is calling on the support of people in the town to help win funding as part of the Aviva Community Fund 2017.

The Star Foundation is relying on votes from the public to increase their chances of winning funding of up to £10,000 for the charity's Academy Project.

This will enable the conversion of a section of an old grain warehouse into what bosses say is a much-needed arts centre for the community and local schools, situated in one of the most disadvantaged areas of Burton.

It will allow for schools to have access to a "desired space" for performance and drama, and young musicians will have a much-needed music venue for live shows, practice and studio space.

The projects with the most votes will become finalists, so bosses says that additional support is vital.

Charlene Gethin, trustee for Star Foundation and executive head teacher for Forest Foundation, said: "The academy will enable schools to access the site in order to organise school activities to showcase talent to the school community and beyond.

"Schools would use the resources to deliver activities such as fitness, music recording or instrumental tuition to support the progress of pupils particular those gifted in these areas, children with specific needs, vulnerable groups such as those with behavioural difficulties and emotional needs who would benefit from these enriched activities."

The Star Foundation raises money for young people, schools and clubs through the recycling and resale of unwanted household items, books and clothes. The funds raised can be spent on sport, art, drama, music, equipment or sessions, or to help keep club's expenses down.

Through the Star Foundation shops, they recycle furniture to provide very low cost furnishings for families, and also give opportunities for people to gain experience and valuable social skills to help them back into work.

Anyone who wants to get behind the Star Foundation's Star Academy Project and help make a difference in the community is asked to visit here or here and submit their vote before noon on November 21, 2017.

More information about Star Foundation and the ways it helps young people and families is available by visiting www.starfoundation.org.uk

