A Stretton fund-raiser has completed the Walk All Over Cancer charity campaign to raise money for Cancer Research, walking a total of 562,691 steps in a month.

Jenni Childs, 31, became aware of the charity campaign through Slimming World, which she joined in November 2015.

She set herself the goal of losing three stone and 3lbs, which she successfully achieved over a nine-month period.

This month she will become a Diamond Member, where participants are awarded for maintaining weight loss over a whole year.

The Walk All Over Cancer campaign was advertised through Slimming World and she became the only person in her group to take up the challenge.

The campaign encourages participants to take 10,000 steps a day, over the period of a month, to raise money for cancer research and also to increase fitness.

Mrs Childs said: "Having lost my granddad Eric Harcombe to cancer back in 2011, this was a cause very close to my heart."

Having found out that the recommended amount of daily steps was 10,000, she set herself the target of walking 12,000 steps every day from July 31 to September 2, recording them through her Apple watch.

She beat this total by averaging 16,549 daily steps over the month, totaling 253.1 miles.

Altogether she raised £523, which her employers Telereal Trillium offered to match, making a total of £1,046 for Cancer Research UK.

She even continued the challenge when she travelled to Majorca, getting up early every morning and taking a 45-minute beach walk.

She continuously posted her daily steps to Instagram, showing everyone her progress, as well as update her Slimming World group on where she was at.

Her motivation came in part from her friends and family.

She said: "I would walk the 2.5-miles from Euston Station to my office in the Barbican, attend early-morning gym sessions, walk to my mum's instead of driving, go out walking at lunchtime and get full support from all my family and friends."

Donations to the Walk All Over Cancer event can be made by picking up a form from Slimming World groups at Immanuel Church, Stapenhill and Church Gresley Methodist Church.

