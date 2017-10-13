A flasher who exposed himself to members of the public THREE times in one day.

Barry Thompson, 68, of Main Street, Stretton, has now appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court, where he admitted a total of four counts of exposing himself.

He admitted intentionally exposing himself intending that someone would see him and be caused alarm or distress, in Burton on September 13, and then again three times on September 14, in the town, the court heard.

Thompson has been made the subject of a three-year community order which includes taking part in a sex offenders' programme and there is also a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He has also been ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work and will pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Thompson will appear on the sex offenders' register for five years.