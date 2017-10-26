Pupils at a Stretton school had one eye on the future as they celebrated the past to mark the 50th anniversary of the opening of their premises.

Staff and pupils at William Shrewsbury Primary School, in Church Road, Stretton, buried a time capsule in the grounds of the school on Friday, October 20, on the same day as teachers and youngsters alike came in dressed in 1960s-style attire.

The time capsule contains a snapshot of what school is like in the year 2017, with hopes that it will be eventually dug up and enjoyed by future generations.

Among the contents of the capsule is a William Shrewsbury school tie, a lunchtime menu, the school badge, a memory stick with photos of the school and Stretton uploaded onto it, examples of writing from children and even a copy of the Burton Mail including a recent article about the school's anniversary celebrations.

The day was not completely about casting an eye to the future, but also for remembering the past as both pupils and teachers walked through the school doors dressed as if they had walked straight out of the 1960s.

The day of celebrations marked 175 years since the original school opened in Bridge Street, also Stretton, and 50 years since the current building opened on Church Road.

Bernadette Hunter, head teacher of the Stretton school, said: "The kids have been busy learning Congratulations by Cliff Richard and The Beatles' All You Need Is Love. They've been doing projects all around pop art and records to learn more about the time."

With themed lessons and biscuits displaying the letter ‘50’, everyone at the school made it an anniversary to remember.