A Swadlincote family that prides itself on helping other families get through the "hardest times in their life" has been given national recognition after winning two prestigious awards.

Funeral directors Tony Fagan and Sons, which is based on Belmont Street, took time out to go along to this year’s Funeral Planner of the Year Awards where they were named the best medium-sized funeral planner in the UK.

The independent family business, which has been in Swadlincote for seven years, said it was a "really big achievement" for a business of Fagan's size to take home the accolades and it hoped that the accolades would help get its name out there.

Paul Fagan, 35, son of owner Tony, said the team always tried to go the extra mile for people who used their firm and "they know we are a point of call for them day and night".

He said: "We do plans for people before they die and they invest money. Golden charter monitors how many plans we do and we received the nomination off the back of that. We were blown away when we found out that we were nominated for the regional award but we didn’t know until we got to the awards ceremony that we were up for the national award as well. It was a massive surprise and we are so happy.

"What we do is very sensitive by nature but it is also incredibly important. We want to make families aware that we are there for them in their time of need and we will go the extra mile for them.

"Being a family business definitely helps because we are very tight-knit and our message is from one family to another. It is great to make dad proud."

The father-of-two, who works alongside his dad Tony, 63, and his brother Nathan, 32, said the business was progressing well and his family encouraged people to go along and find out more about what they do.

He said: "We are a very open business and we know that people may find it difficult to approach us but there is lots to be said and to know about what we do so please know that you are welcome here anytime. Don’t be afraid to come in and have a chat and ask the questions you want to."

The awards ceremony, which is run by one of the UK’s leading funeral plan providers, Golden Charter, was hosted by the BBC’s Dan Walker, at the Park Plaza London Riverbank Hotel.

In addition to the award itself, a framed certificate and cash prize, the Woodland Trust has dedicated trees on behalf of Tony Fagan and Sons, which are to be planted locally in recognitions of the company’s achievement.

Tony said: "It is a wonderful achievement in winning these awards, not only did we win the Midlands area award, we actually won the national award covering the United Kingdom. I would like to take this opportunity in thanking my sons Paul and Nathan and all my staff in our office for their hard work and dedication throughout the year."

Malcolm Flanders, Golden Charter’s director of funeral director sales, said: "These highly competitive awards are now in their 24 year and, each year, the standards increase. Funeral plans continue to grow in popularity, and the awards are more competitive than ever before. As independent funeral directors continue to set new standards of service, this national award demonstrates that Tony Fagan and Sons Family Funeral Directors is leading the way for the UK funeral profession."

The Funeral Planner of the Year Awards focus on the achievements of independent funeral directors, who make up a majority of the funeral profession.