Burton and South Derbyshire look set to escape the worst effects of Hurricane Ophelia - but gusts of wind could reach 40mph across the area.

The region will bask in summery conditions with temperatures into the 20s for much of today, Monday, October 16, but winds are set to creep in later in the day.

Staffordshire has been issued with a yellow weather warning for winds for later in the day, as Hurricane Ophelia hits the country.

Today is set to be mainly dry with some warm sunshine for much of the day. Temperatures of up to 22C have been predicted by the Met Office.

The remnants of the hurricane look set to hit the region later on tonight, as strong winds begin to creep in from around 5pm.

The wind will build throughout the early evening, with gusts of up to 44mph predicted, easing off towards the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Although the worst of the hurricane will have gone by tomorrow, winds of up to 15mph are still expected in the area.

Elsewhere, the Met Office has warned that the storm could put lives in danger as parts of the UK are set to be hit by gusts of up to 80mph.

Chief forecaster Steve Ramsdale said: "By the time Ophelia reaches our latitudes, she will be weakening and will be an ex-hurricane. However, Ex-Ophelia will be bringing some significant impacts to Northern Ireland and western and northern Britain on Monday and Tuesday."