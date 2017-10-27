Tyre safety advice will be dished out this weekend as The Burton Pirelli Performance Centre opens its doors to the public.

To support Tyre Safety Month Pirelli will host an open day at its centre, in Battista Road, Stretton, offering attendees free tyre checks and advice on tyre safety from Pirelli service engineers while the F1 simulator will be available.

There will also be several prizes up for grabs including a set of Pirelli tyres, Burton Albion vs Ipswich Town tickets plus other Pirelli merchandise. A host of supercars will be lined up at the centre, all on Pirelli rubber, and attendees can also have their photo taken with Burton Albion mascot Billy Brewer.

The performance centre in Burton opened in October 2016 and is Pirelli’s own exclusive retail development and training centre. Established in 1998, the centre’s concept was the first performance club in the UK developed to provide a network of tyre dealers with high technical levels, allowing Pirelli to direct drivers of high performance cars with confidence. There are now 117 performance centres across the UK but this development is the first of its kind to be exclusively owned by Pirelli.

The open day coincides with Tyre Safety Month which takes place every October and this year the campaign is concentrating on ensuring tyres have the correct air pressure using the slogan: “having a good or bad air day?”

The performance centre is located adjacent to its UK headquarters and the public will be invited inside from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, October 28.