A charity which helps people with mental health problems has been gifted a gourmet food donation to benefit its vulnerable clients.

Despite the success of this year’s Swadlincote International Food and Drink Festival, which took place from October 13 to October 15, a heap of more than 88kg of grub was left over.

Hot on reducing waste, the organisers of the festival generously donated the leftovers to Bank House – South Derbyshire Mental Health Association, in Alexandra Road, Swadlincote

The kind donation, which included foods from around the world, benefited the homeless, low income families, elderly residents and people with learning difficulties.

Donations included bread, noodles, coleslaw, hog roast pork meat, curry, pakoras, cakes, polish delicacies, cheese and potato pies, Scotch eggs, fish fingers, cod, chips, and an array of salads. Midlands-based hog roast specialists Silverwings Grill also donated 3.5kg of freshly cooked meat.

Jon Shillabeer, manager of the Bank House charity, said: "We are massively thankful to the businesses that got involved with donating the food. It has helped to feed around 50 people over two days. Out of those 50, eight of them were homeless. It has been a brilliant boost for the charity."

The donated food ties in to the Waste Less, Save More scheme, which aims to change the way we think about the food we buy, cook, eat - and throw away.

Councillor Bob Wheeler, leader of South Derbyshire District Council, said: "We are pleased to help provide unsold food that would have been destined for the bin to vulnerable residents that need it the most."

All donated food passed environmental health checks and came with food safety information before being distributed.

In April the Burton Mail reported that the mental health charity faced closure as a result of funding cuts, with the service which has been supporting those with mental health issues for more than 20 years given just three months to find £120,000 to bridge the funding gap.

The service, which sees an average of 70 vulnerable people a day, supports emotional, physical, social, and psychological needs, and also offers help and assistance to people with debt and housing issues, illness, bereavement, alcohol or drugs problems, benefits advice, numeracy and literacy support while working to combat isolation.