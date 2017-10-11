A waste management firm has chipped in with a £15,000 community project to refurbish an outdoor play area at a children's nursery.

Family-run business Ward Recycling, which has a site in Moira Road, Woodville, delivered two skips free of charge to William Howitt Nursery, in Heanor, Derbyshire, where a team of 18 volunteers have already started work to upgrade the outdoor area into a combined learning and play zone.

The skips, which would normally cost £500 to hire, will be used for waste from the site. Ward Recycling has also donated goody bags for the children including backpacks, water bottles, sweets, colouring books and crayons.

The project is being led by Stephen Gascoyne, whose son goes to the nursery. The work will include a new canopy and roofed deck area.

Stephen, who works for Interserve Construction Ltd, was awarded a £2,500 grant for the project from the internal company charity Interserve Employee Foundation. He contacted key suppliers, including Ward Recycling, to ask them to donate materials and resources.

James Balfour, financial director at Ward Recycling, said: "When Interserve approached us to help on the project we were more than happy to assist. We always look to support local projects and hope we can work with them again on any other worthy projects that are undertaken.

"I am sure the children will be thrilled to see the new outdoor learning area. Hats off to Interserve for their generosity and efforts to make this happen."

Nursery teacher Nicola Gregg said: "I'm quite excited for it to be finished. I know Stephen because we went to school together. We applied for the grant in the summer and held a cake sale which raised £230. We also raised £725 on a GoFundMe page."

