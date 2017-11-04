Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Branston teenager has achieved national fame at just 13 - after winning a place in the England Under 14s Rounders squad.

Mia Fry, 13, had been entered to play for the team by her PE teachers at Paget High School, Branston.

The budding sporting star, who has played rounders since she was at primary school, displayed her talents during a trial on September 10 and found out she had made the cut just four days later.

Mia has competed for Burton Athletics Club for four years and has also been the U13s' Staffordshire County Champion for shot putting.

Her mother, Helen Fry, said Mia's achievements would not be possible without support from her teachers at Paget.

She said: "We just want to say a big thank you for all the encouragement the PE team have given to Mia. For all the hard work, dedication and after school training matches.

"We are extremely proud of Mia. Her passion for sports has been encouraged by Mrs Gaskin and other fantastic staff in the PE department at Paget.

"They have recognised Mia's talents and provided opportunities in many different sports for her to shine. This is a fantastic opportunity for Mia and we can't wait to go and cheer her and the rest of the England squad on at their matches."

Mia is now all set to begin her weekend training sessions in Bath in February, where she will take part in batting, hitting and catching drills.

She said: "I'm delighted to be selected to play in the England U14 rounders squad. I love playing sports especially rounders. I can't wait to start the training programme and start playing matches this summer."

Rounders is a traditional field school sport predominantly played by girls. The player batting aims to score points by hitting the ball and running around the four bases without being caught out by players on the opposite team.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk