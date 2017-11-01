Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has admitting assaulting two females and four males.

Assault in town centre

A man has admitted assault at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court. Jake Simpkin, 18, of Belmont Street, Swadlincote, admitted assaulting two females and four males in West Street, Swadlincote, on February 11. He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with a three-month curfew. He was also ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work, and ordered to pay a total of £575 compensation, £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Hoover thief

A man has admitted stealing a hoover. Ian Goring, 40, of Lonsdale Road, Branston, admitted stealing a ladies green jacket worth £35 from Peacocks, Burton, on May 9. He also admitted stealing a Dyson hoover worth £179.99 from B&M Burton on May 23. He has also admitted stealing toiletries worth £42 from Tesco, Burton, on June 6.

He was made the subject of a 12 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months because of his appalling record and multiple thefts. He was ordered to pay a total of £214.99 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Drink in charge of vehicle

A man has admitted being in charge of a vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit. David Gregory, 48, of no fixed address, admitted being in charge of a Fiat Scudo in Twyford Road, Willington, on September 14, with 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He has been fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with 10 points.

Restraining order

A woman has admitted assault. Pamela Denny, 48, of Clough Drive, Stretton, admitted assaulting a woman in Burton on September 25. She was made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge and a restraining order banning her from contacting the victim. She was ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Police officer assault

A man has admitted assault. Mantas Kieza, 26, of Clarence Street, Burton, admitted assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty in Burton on April 29. He was made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

